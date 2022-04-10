Mike M. Mallah column: Surgeons of trauma are doing God's work

By Mike M. Mallah

Growing up in the South, I was keenly aware of “God’s work.” It typically happens on Sunday mornings in front of church pews. Now as a trauma surgery fellow, “God’s work” happens more often on weekend nights under an overhead light.

Case in point: A 30-year-old patient recently came in with a single gunshot wound. In the trauma bay, he tells me he drove himself in. Unbelievable. He doesn’t know that with his injury, he is meant to die.

One bullet — just a single perfectly placed bullet in his upper abdomen — wreaked more havoc to his body than patients I’ve seen with multiple bullet holes or to those who suffered high-speed car crashes. Dr. Kenneth Mattox, a legendary trauma surgeon, called this injury pattern a “wound to the Surgical Soul.” Now, I am a believer.

I took him to the operating room emergently. We opened his abdomen and found he had a blown-out liver, pancreas, small intestine and right renal vein, and a completely shredded inferior vena cava. For the nonsurgeons among you, the IVC is the single most essential vessel to return blood to the heart. And surgically, it’s near impossible to access and fix quickly.

As I watched him begin to die, my attending, Dr. Stefan Leichtle, looked at me and said, “we need to cross-clamp.” I knew what he meant.

A minute later, we had his chest open like a clam. In fact, opening his chest this way actually is called a clamshell thoracotomy. A single incision with a knife goes across the chest from one armpit, down under both nipples and to the other armpit. To expose the heart, the surgeon breaks the breastbone and lifts it up to open the chest — like a clam, or opening the trunk of a car.

Then, we shut off blood flow to the bottom half of his body by cross-clamping the aorta — the body’s single most major artery. His brain needed oxygen, and he didn’t have enough blood for that and his bottom half. With the blood flow now redirected, I watched his heart grow to three times its size in seconds.

Now that his brain was getting a temporarily stabilized stream of blood, we had to deal with his injured IVC and renal vein — and we had to do it quickly.

In locker rooms and dim hospital halls during surgical training, there’s a maneuver you rarely hear about and almost certainly never see. It’s called a Schrock shunt. It’s usually in the back of the textbook and not often discussed because educators tell medical students they’ll never see this and even if they do, the patient is not going to survive.

One of my senior attendings, Dr. Edgar B. Rodas, has operated for more than two decades on people off the streets of Richmond to drug cartel violence victims in Central America.

He tells me he’s done three Schrock shunts in his whole career, and none of the patients survived.

The maneuver simply entails opening the heart and passing a tube through it, behind the liver, beyond the level of the IVC injury so the surgeon is able to shunt blood around the injury and back directly to the heart. Oh, and it must be done while the heart still is beating, and the patient is dying. Even after 10 years of medical study and surgical training, I do not have the skills to attempt this.

We called in Dr. Rodas. Shortly after he arrived, I assisted these two senior surgeons as they opened this man’s heart. Just getting him off the operating room table alive was a miracle.

We went to the intensive care unit to allow his body some time to temporarily recover. Six hours later, we brought him back to the OR for further damage-control surgery.

A few more days, surgeries and massive blood transfusions later, I pulled the breathing tube out of his mouth and watched him say “hi” to his mother. I bear witness to these two men who snatched life back from the demonic and ruthless grip of death.

So join me as we bow our heads. We typically meet on weekend nights or mornings, but are ready to congregate whenever you need us. Join me at my altar, where I am being indoctrinated under an overhead OR light — where I bear witness to those like Dr. Leichtle and Dr. Rodas who are doing God’s work: surgeons of trauma.