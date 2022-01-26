Mike Webert, Glenn Davis and Bill Stanley column: Laying the groundwork for accelerating innovation

House Bill 80 (introduced by Delegate Glenn Davis) will focus on health care, and House Bill 922 (introduced by Delegate Mike Webert) will address financial technologies. But the ideal approach is to create the Virginia Department of Regulatory Innovation (introduced by Webert and state Sen. Bill Stanley), which would ensure agencies across the whole of government are able to work in a coordinated manner to apply this concept to the whole of government.

Dozens of states already have established similar programs that leave Virginia behind, including our neighbors in North Carolina and West Virginia. The status quo is a Blockbuster mindset in a Netflix world, and we must change our approach to regulation if we are to attract businesses.

For too long, regulations have failed to keep up with the times. So the time is now for Virginia to lay the groundwork for an aspirational policy environment — one that leverages the spirit of innovation and accelerates its trajectory. In doing so, we will improve the quality of life for all Virginians.

Mike Webert, R-Fauquier, represents the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelMWebert@house.virginia.gov

Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, represents the 84th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelGDavis@house.virginia.gov

Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, represents the 20th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact him at: district20@senate.virginia.gov