Mike Webert, Glenn Davis and Bill Stanley column: Laying the groundwork for accelerating innovation

By Mike Webert, Glenn Davis and Bill Stanley
Virginia, like most of the country, does not have an innovation problem. Innovation happens through our institutions of higher education; inside of businesses new and old, large and small; and within our communities.
While new insights and discoveries happen all the time, there is a huge time gap between the availability of evidence and its widespread adoption. The “17-year research to practice gap” is an oft-repeated refrain by researchers.
Take telehealth as an example. While slowly growing in popularity over its almost 30-year history, it had not been widely adopted by clinicians or patients.
All of that changed with COVID-19. In the blink of an eye, telehealth suddenly became an overnight success.
Consumer adoption skyrocketed from 11% of U.S. consumers using telehealth in 2019 to 46% in 2020. Analyses at the start of this year showed overall telehealth utilization had increased 38 times from the pre-COVID-19 baseline.
Why did it take a pandemic to accelerate something that added value for both clinicians and patients? Restrictive policies were the most frequently cited reason for slow adoption of telehealth. While telehealth is being offered here as an example, it is not the only one.
The Learning Accelerator is a national nonprofit focused on driving innovation in education. 2Revolutions is an organization committed to assisting communities to transform their learning models and systems.
In October 2014, 2Rev Founder and Partner Todd Kern and TLA Partner Lisa Duty wrote a report titled, “So You Think You Want to Innovate? Emerging Lessons and a New Tool for State and District Leaders Working to Build a Culture of Innovation.”
In their report, Kern and Duty named the “policy environment” as one of the essential components for establishing a culture of innovation. They stated that policy environments could be preventive (constraining innovation), permissive (allowing without support) or enabling (actively promoting support and rewarding risk-taking).
The authors encouraged leaders to proactively create policies aimed at promoting and rewarding innovative behaviors, while stopping those that inhibit innovation. This is what we intend to do in the House of Delegates and state Senate with the introduction of “regulatory sandbox” legislation.
Regulatory sandboxes are programs that permit innovative companies to request a temporary waiver from outdated rules and regulations inhibiting innovation opportunities in a market. With ample protections in place for the test market and proper oversight from regulators, these tests will provide data, evidence and guidance for lawmakers to adjust the Code of Virginia so the commonwealth’s regulatory environment is in tune with how modern technology is used in markets.
House Bill 80 (introduced by Delegate Glenn Davis) will focus on health care, and House Bill 922 (introduced by Delegate Mike Webert) will address financial technologies. But the ideal approach is to create the Virginia Department of Regulatory Innovation (introduced by Webert and state Sen. Bill Stanley), which would ensure agencies across the whole of government are able to work in a coordinated manner to apply this concept to the whole of government.
Dozens of states already have established similar programs that leave Virginia behind, including our neighbors in North Carolina and West Virginia. The status quo is a Blockbuster mindset in a Netflix world, and we must change our approach to regulation if we are to attract businesses.
For too long, regulations have failed to keep up with the times. So the time is now for Virginia to lay the groundwork for an aspirational policy environment — one that leverages the spirit of innovation and accelerates its trajectory. In doing so, we will improve the quality of life for all Virginians.
Mike Webert, R-Fauquier, represents the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelMWebert@house.virginia.gov
Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, represents the 84th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelGDavis@house.virginia.gov
Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, represents the 20th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact him at: district20@senate.virginia.gov