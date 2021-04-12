Mindy Conklin column: A new technology could catch cancers

This past month, in her first official trip outside of Washington, D,C,, as first lady, Dr. Jill Biden visited Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center, touting the importance of beating back the disease — especially in underserved communities where incidence and mortality rates tend to be higher than the national average.

As the first lady noted, “The president and I made it our mission to end cancer as we know it.”

As someone who lost her husband to cancer at the young age of 43, this deadly disease — one that will kill more than 600,000 Americans in 2021 — imprints itself in my mind every day.

This is why I am so passionate about educating as many people as possible about the importance of early screenings. Tests like colonoscopies, mammograms and pap smears save lives, and they do so by identifying cancer early, when the five-year survival rate exceeds 90%.

Caught too late, after cancer has had a chance to metastasize through the body, and the five-year survival rate plummets to 21%, and about 14% in stage four colorectal cancer.

And yet, even if everyone were strict in getting early screenings — as they should — we still are faced with the limits of technology.