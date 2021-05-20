Mitchell Bernard column: International Energy Agency signals twilight for Jurassic fuels

That’s definitive. Once the guarantor of last resort for global oil supplies, the most influential energy agency in the world has signaled the twilight of Jurassic fuels. For those who believe in a brighter future, it’s dawn.

Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, global economic growth has been fueled by coal, oil and gas. Now we’re paying the price.

In the 47 years since the IEA was formed, we’ve burned more fossil fuels globally than in all of history before, raising the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by about a third, to its highest level in 3.6 million years.

The result: a global climate crisis that’s inflicting rising costs and escalating threats on our communities — and on our world.

Seas are rising, threatening coastal regions that are home to 4 in every 10 Americans. Entire species are disappearing faster than at any other time since the dinosaurs vanished 60 million years ago. The Great Barrier Reef is dying. Wildfires, floods and storms are raging.

All this and more will get worse, the science tells us, unless we shift away from fossil fuels, precisely as the new IEA report envisions.