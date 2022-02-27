Monica Hutchinson column: Highlighting COVID's impact on maternal health disparities

America is failing Black mothers. The numbers on maternal mortality and morbidity in this country are concerning: With a rate of 14 maternal deaths for every 100,000 births, the U.S. ranks 46th in the world, and is unique in that its maternal outcomes have been steadily worsening over the last few decades.

Black women are disproportionately impacted by this crisis. We are three to four times more likely to die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth than white women. This disparity exists across all education levels and regardless of socioeconomic status.

We don’t have to accept these statistics. Most of these deaths could be prevented with appropriate care. We already know factors such as geographic location, access to care, racial discrimination and racial bias play a role in the stark racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.

Black History Month is an apt time to renew our calls for further research as well as concrete action. This February, there is an additional barrier to health equity for Black mothers: the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we approach the third year of the pandemic, it’s important to note that the virus has disproportionately affected Black Americans, especially pregnant women. In 2020 alone, there were 24 deaths per 100,000 births. For Black people, the rate was 55 deaths per 100,000 births, triple the rate compared to white people.

Scientific research has found strong associations between COVID infection during pregnancy, and maternal death or severe morbidity. At the same time, according to the Virginia Department of Health, pregnant Black and Latina Virginians with COVID are more likely to be hospitalized than women of other races.

The commonwealth must grapple with these discouraging statistics and swiftly respond. While we call on our leaders for movement on this serious issue, there are some actions we can take as individuals to protect ourselves as well as our children. One of the most powerful tools in our toolbox to prevent avoidable suffering and loss of life due to the coronavirus — as well as ease the strain on our hardworking health care providers — is the safe, free and effective COVID vaccine.

In November 2021, the Richmond branch of the NAACP hosted a panel on health equity and COVID with NAACP Richmond President J.J. Minor; Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia; Dr. Chelsea Cosby Morgan of the Veterans Health Administration Office of Women’s Health; and City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch that emphasized the importance of vaccination for pregnant people, especially in Richmond’s Black community.

The panelists pointed out that while the COVID case burden for Black Richmonders is disproportionately high relative to the population, the vaccination rate for Black individuals in Richmond and Henrico County is notably lower. Nationally, Black pregnant women have the lowest vaccination rates, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID vaccination during pregnancy to prevent severe illness and death.

Further, though the vaccine is not yet available to children younger than age 5, there is hope that pregnant mothers who get vaccinated can pass on some of that immunity to their babies in the womb. Recently, the CDC published data suggesting mothers who receive two doses of a messenger RNA vaccine during pregnancy could help prevent hospitalization due to COVID for their infants up to six months old.

This good news follows an earlier report from the Journal of the American Medical Association, finding that babies of mothers who received an mRNA vaccine have developed COVID-fighting antibodies by six months of age. Study after study has proven the safety of maternal vaccination for infants.

If you haven’t gotten your shots yet, whether you are an expectant mother or not, I encourage you to talk with your health care provider and seek reliable information from trusted sources like the CDC. Then make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you are pregnant, this decision could not only help save your life, but it will protect your baby, too.