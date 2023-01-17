 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monument removal; Teaching history in Va.; 6-year-old shoots teacher | After the Monuments podcast

Kelli Lemon and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Michael Paul Williams are back for a new episode of After the Monuments. In this episode the two are catching up on recent events such us the removal of Richmond's last-standing Confederate monument, the Virginia governor's proposed history standards and the story of the six-year-old in Newport News, Va., who shot a teacher.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.

Previous episodes

Kelli Lemon and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams return for another episode of After the Monuments where this week they're talking about white supremacy in law enforcement, Mississippi's drinking water and more. Presented by Massey Cancer Center and supported by Team Henry Enterprises.

During this special series of After the Monuments, Kelli and Michael Paul are talking with folks who were involved and nearby the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville about the Confederate monuments in that city that ultimately turned violent and led to the death of a young woman. In the finale of the series, Kelli and Michael Paul are recapping what they heard from guests and sharing feelings of their own just a few days before the five year anniversary of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

While the proposed legislation and upcoming laws for cannabis and marijuana will be applicable for everyone, the justice carried out is too often different. In this episode of After the Monuments, Kelli talks with Sheba Williams, founder and executive director of No Left Turns, a re-entry organization for individuals being released from the department of corrections on marijuana related charges and otherwise.

In this episode, Kelli and Michael Paul are talking with Kristin Szakos. During the time of the rally, and before, Kristin was a member of the Charlottesville City Council. She perhaps the first council member to recommend the removal of the Confederate monuments which she did during her campaign for council in 2013.
