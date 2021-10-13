Morgan Butler column: New Virginia flood fund promises smart and equitable protection

In just the first three quarters of 2021, Virginia already has received $142 million from participating in RGGI. Every quarter, nearly half of Virginia’s new proceeds will be deposited in the flood fund — the other half goes to programs helping working-class families reduce their electricity bills — and these revenues will keep coming for years to come.

Having an ongoing source of funding is key, as flooding and other destructive effects of climate change are only getting worse. Through establishment of the Community Flood Preparedness Fund and its ongoing participation in RGGI, Virginia is making a critical investment in protecting communities from flooding that upends local economies, destroys people’s homes and even claims lives. Though more resources will be needed, the flood fund can help catalyze the type of smart and equitable action that all Virginians deserve.

Thanks to the new Community Flood Preparedness Fund, there is help. Local and tribal leaders from all across the state should apply to bring it home.