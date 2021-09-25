Myra Sawyers and Kim Hulcher column: Reinvigorate the quest for child care solutions in Virginia

By Myra Sawyers and Kim Hulcher
The future of our children depends on the future of child care. As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce notes: “As we grapple with the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty it brings to the workforce — including return-to-office plans — the need for quality, affordable child care has never been more evident for both parents and employers.”
The Virginia Child Care Association has been working with the Northam administration and business leaders to build a vision for early childhood education in our state. COVID-19 initially brought many of these child care stakeholders together as we fought to keep centers open and to promote recognition that early child care providers and educators are essential workers.
Child care in Virginia is in a crisis. The industry needs teachers. If society continues to neglect and disrespect child care professionals, they will leave the workforce. If “essential” private child care owners are overzealously or unfairly regulated, unable to pay or recruit skilled staff due to inadequate or nonexistent state financial investment, or continuously put at a competitive disadvantage due to unfair market practices, they will close their businesses and not reopen. They cannot survive a broken system that works against them.
If all of these “essential” care providers are promised help again and again — aid that does not come in any kind of timely manner or exist for the long term — they definitely will not stay. And what then? When the child care system in Virginia collapses — as it already is doing — who and what will take its place to safely and skillfully care for and teach the state’s millions of children, including infants and toddlers?
This is the reality Virginia now faces. The search for genuine short-term and long-term solutions to the child care crisis must be immediately reinvigorated. Without serious intervention, the Virginia economy will stall, and parents will be — and already are — forced to choose between their children and their jobs. We especially are seeing this play out in the high numbers of women in particular who are staying home solely due to a lack of quality safe child care.
Thanks to COVID, the burdens on child care providers and families are greater, with little hope in sight. Many providers who once were feeling confident and supported now believe their voices have faded, and the challenges today are more overwhelming because so many are mentally, physically and emotionally drained. When public schools closed because of COVID, private providers remained open.
The focus continues to be on goals for school readiness, with little regard for the diminishing workforce critical to accomplishing these worthy goals. A commitment to finding real solutions, not repeating superficial rhetoric, must be made at the pinnacles of Virginia’s political power — the governor level, the senior elected official levels, the agency director level.
The only way we truly are going to solve any of the problems facing child care is if all stakeholders — business leaders, political leaders, community leaders, families, providers — unite and realize they have core roles in battling the complex problems. We must stop the mass exodus of child care providers now and consider the following short- and long-term solutions that will build the future workforce.
The compensation of educators and the cost of child care cannot rest solely on providers, families or the government. If we’re going to address the workforce shortage and access to high-quality education, child care has to be Virginia’s No. 1 priority. We all benefit from the economic return on this investment.
We must invest money where it matters. In the short term, we must focus on the importance child care plays in the salvation of our economy. Families cannot go back to work if they do not have child care. Educators, directors and owners need relief from the burdens of long hours to cover multiple classrooms and now-necessary overtime so ratios are met, and children receive proper care and education.
Child care businesses are on the brink of closing. We cannot reverse this dire trend without the help of a coalition of stakeholders who will not give up and who will recognize the opportunities available now to create change that matters.
It is not hyperbole to state that everyone has a stake in child care. The time is now for those with the most power to advocate for and invest in those with the least power: those on whom our future depends, those who care for our children.
Myra Sawyers is president of the Virginia Child Care Association. Contact her at: myra.sawyers@cognia.org
Kim Hulcher is executive director of the Virginia Child Care Association. Contact her at: virginiachildcareassociation@gmail.com