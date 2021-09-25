Myra Sawyers and Kim Hulcher column: Reinvigorate the quest for child care solutions in Virginia

By Myra Sawyers and Kim Hulcher

The future of our children depends on the future of child care. As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce notes: “As we grapple with the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty it brings to the workforce — including return-to-office plans — the need for quality, affordable child care has never been more evident for both parents and employers.”

The Virginia Child Care Association has been working with the Northam administration and business leaders to build a vision for early childhood education in our state. COVID-19 initially brought many of these child care stakeholders together as we fought to keep centers open and to promote recognition that early child care providers and educators are essential workers.

Child care in Virginia is in a crisis. The industry needs teachers. If society continues to neglect and disrespect child care professionals, they will leave the workforce. If “essential” private child care owners are overzealously or unfairly regulated, unable to pay or recruit skilled staff due to inadequate or nonexistent state financial investment, or continuously put at a competitive disadvantage due to unfair market practices, they will close their businesses and not reopen. They cannot survive a broken system that works against them.