Nadine Marsh Carter and Cassie Cunningham column: Foster children need our help

However, when youth are provided the supports and guidance they need, they excel at education, employment goals and life experiences. Youth who have aged out of foster care are children we’ve failed. But they are not youth who are doomed to negative outcomes.

Virginia ranks 50th for the rate at which our youth age out of foster care without a permanent family — we have the highest rate in the country. What can you do? Consider adopting a child out of foster care. Or providing support and guidance to a youth who has aged out.

Donate to programs that support vulnerable youth as they transition to adulthood. Encourage your company to employ and mentor an aged-out youth. Help advocate for policy changes that support improved youth outcomes.

Everyone can do something. We each have an opportunity to help children and youth whom the system is failing. As a community, we can ensure children are not set up to be vulnerable, but instead are provided the family and support they need to reach their full potential.