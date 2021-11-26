Nan K. Chase column: A holiday season to embrace togetherness

Every year my husband and I celebrate the Jewish holiday Hanukkah by throwing a big latke party, frying up endless potato pancakes and topping them with sour cream and applesauce. We invite as many friends — of any religion or no religion at all — as we can fit in the living room and have a jolly time while enjoying the dancing candlelight of the menorah. The biggest compliment is hearing, “We could smell it up the street!”
Last year, though, the pandemic was raging all around us. There would be no fanfare — and no crowded living room or plates piled high with fragrant fried potatoes, part of celebrating the Jews’ rededication of their temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the lamp oil some 2,000 years ago. It would be just the two of us.
So we decided to do something different. On the first day of Hanukkah 2020, we took a drive in the country to savor a warm, cloudless autumn day in the mountains and count our blessings. There was someplace we wanted to find, an unpaved road nearby that, according to the map, might take us all the way to the New River.
Although the destination was only a mile or so as the crow flies, it took us 40 minutes to find the right road and follow it to the end — down, down, down through the dense woods until we felt the river must surely be around the next bend. Then, suddenly, we came to a heavy gate across the road. There were people beyond it in a clearing, cutting firewood near a cabin.
I stopped the car, and Saul and I got out, waving a big hello to the people in the yard. We exchanged greetings with three middle-age brothers and their sister. And then she said, “It’s lunchtime. I have a pot of homemade beef soup going. Won’t you join us?”
That was exactly what we weren’t supposed to do: go into an enclosed space with strangers. But that moment felt important, for on this day, God was all around us, and it would have felt wrong for us to turn down a kind and simple invitation.
Saul and I looked at each other for a second and then I glanced up to the sky, searching perhaps for divine approval — or protection — and we answered yes.
This was a hunting cabin with rudimentary furnishings. The kitchen table was set up next to a countertop island arrayed with paper plates and Styrofoam bowls, a crock pot with soup, bread and peanut butter for sandwiches, and soda to drink. Everyone washed hands, served themselves and took their seats, removed hunting caps and hats, and prayers began, obviously Christian.
One of the brothers began with prayers for their elderly mother, for whom the family was cutting the firewood. “She’s been ailing but we ask you for her recovery.” He added: “And please bless these new friends who are here with us today.” That felt special. And finally, after words of thanks, “In Jesus’ name, amen.”
It didn’t seem necessary or appropriate for Saul or me to explain that we were on a religious errand of our own, or that we were marking a Jewish holiday. We all were sitting together in the kitchen as members of one earthly united family, in faith.
The six of us spent a pleasant half-hour enjoying lunch and conversation. It turned out that we all had met briefly a few years earlier and knew a lot of the same neighbors. We parted as friends that day, and as far as I know, none of us got sick from our pandemic gathering.
In 2021, Hanukkah comes early, starting the Sunday evening after Thanksgiving. The pandemic rages less fiercely, and almost everyone we know is vaccinated. So it will be back to a jolly event with plenty of latkes and good cheer and the flickering candles in the menorah.
Before that happens, I will take a drive back down that long woodland road and try to find our hosts from 2020 to invite them, too.
As all of us move into the holiday season this year, let us do so with kindness, thankfulness and love. For we all are members of the same earthly family, practicing our faith however we prefer. Together.
Nan K. Chase is a writer in Fries in Southwest Virginia’s Grayson County. Contact her at: nanchase54@gmail.com