Nan K. Chase column: A holiday season to embrace togetherness

Every year my husband and I celebrate the Jewish holiday Hanukkah by throwing a big latke party, frying up endless potato pancakes and topping them with sour cream and applesauce. We invite as many friends — of any religion or no religion at all — as we can fit in the living room and have a jolly time while enjoying the dancing candlelight of the menorah. The biggest compliment is hearing, “We could smell it up the street!”

Last year, though, the pandemic was raging all around us. There would be no fanfare — and no crowded living room or plates piled high with fragrant fried potatoes, part of celebrating the Jews’ rededication of their temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the lamp oil some 2,000 years ago. It would be just the two of us.

So we decided to do something different. On the first day of Hanukkah 2020, we took a drive in the country to savor a warm, cloudless autumn day in the mountains and count our blessings. There was someplace we wanted to find, an unpaved road nearby that, according to the map, might take us all the way to the New River.