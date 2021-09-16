Nan K. Chase column: As the Constitution turns 234, the clarity and constancy resound

The 52-word preamble, a mission statement of sorts, set out the basic idea: that together under one government, all citizens could best achieve safety from enemies abroad, justice under a system of courts and the chance to prosper however they saw fit.

There followed seven articles, which have been augmented in the ensuring years by 27 amendments. The first 10 amendments, our Bill of Rights, were ratified almost at once by 1791. Those include the rights to free speech and assembly, to bear arms and to receive a fair trial. The latest amendment, concerning congressional pay, was proposed at the start but not ratified until 1992.

The more I study the Constitution, the more relaxed I become about the state of the union, and the less time I spend following political squabbles.

Don’t like the Electoral College? Too bad. It’s baked in: Article II. Section 1, but there’s a process for changing it — Article V — if you care enough to try. Good luck with that.

Don’t think so-and-so is qualified to be president? There are only three qualifications: He or she must be born in the United States, be 35 years or older and have lived in this country for at least 14 years. Even my dentist could run.