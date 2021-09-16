Nan K. Chase column: As the Constitution turns 234, the clarity and constancy resound

When my husband and I moved to the country, we really downsized, leaving behind decades of accumulated books, among other possessions. Nowadays my recreational reading consists mainly of the Virginia hunting and fishing regulations — and the U.S. Constitution.
The game laws are incredibly complex and strangely fascinating. Who knew, for example, that in Virginia it’s illegal to use dogs “when hunting any species with archery tackle during any archery season, except bear hounds may be used during the youth/apprentice bear hunting weekend.” Or that groundhog hunting “is not permitted on national forest lands during the spring squirrel season.” Or that it is lawful to hunt rails and gallinules — but not doves — on Sundays, or that the daily bag limit for coots is 15.
And these rules — several handbooks’ worth — change every year.
In comparison, the U.S. Constitution is a model of clarity and constancy, a human-made miracle of organization that has carried this nation forward for more than 230 years, from horse-and-buggy days to the age of Zoom. Here’s a national set of bylaws, if you will, a rule book for a vast and hugely diverse country that, despite its imperfections, shines as a beacon of freedom to countless millions.
As we celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17, it’s worth looking at how and why this document was created.
Sept. 17 was the date in 1787 when the first full-fledged Constitution was signed by its creators at a constitutional convention held in Philadelphia. It was almost three years before all the young states had ratified it, although it went into effect after the first nine did so, in 1788.
While we mark July 4, 1776, as Independence Day, that was just the start of seven years of war with England. What emerged from the smoke of victory in 1783 was a collection of 13 distinct states without a plan. Or at least without a workable national government.
The early Articles of Confederation that bound together these strong-willed sister-states proved unworkable, not strong enough to face the world with a unified stance. And forget about our familiar U.S. dollar; many of the former colonies used their own currencies, which made interstate commerce difficult at best.
Thus a new, national Constitution, which was written with astonishing speed.
The delegates on hand as the constitutional convention began, a skeleton crew that assembled on May 14, 1787, didn’t make a quorum for 11 more days. Imagine traveling by horseback nearly 700 miles from Savannah, which was Georgia’s capital at the time, to Philly. Once work began on May 25, it took the men less than four months to produce their masterpiece. Then they signed it and the ratification process began. That’s less time than it takes to order and receive a sofa these days.
The 52-word preamble, a mission statement of sorts, set out the basic idea: that together under one government, all citizens could best achieve safety from enemies abroad, justice under a system of courts and the chance to prosper however they saw fit.
There followed seven articles, which have been augmented in the ensuring years by 27 amendments. The first 10 amendments, our Bill of Rights, were ratified almost at once by 1791. Those include the rights to free speech and assembly, to bear arms and to receive a fair trial. The latest amendment, concerning congressional pay, was proposed at the start but not ratified until 1992.
The more I study the Constitution, the more relaxed I become about the state of the union, and the less time I spend following political squabbles.
Don’t like the Electoral College? Too bad. It’s baked in: Article II. Section 1, but there’s a process for changing it — Article V — if you care enough to try. Good luck with that.
Don’t think so-and-so is qualified to be president? There are only three qualifications: He or she must be born in the United States, be 35 years or older and have lived in this country for at least 14 years. Even my dentist could run.
Think the District of Columbia should have statehood? Not so fast. According to Article I, Section 8, the federal government exercises “exclusive legislation in all cases whatsoever” over its administrative capital. On the other hand, the federal district could be moved.
And so it goes. Get reading, everyone, and let the anniversary party begin.
Nan K. Chase is a writer in Fries in Southwest Virginia’s Grayson County. Contact her at: nanchase54@gmail.com