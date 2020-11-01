Nan K. Chase column: Everyone counts: a census enumerator in the woods

Because I can speak Spanish, I had many cases in those mobile home parks where a lot of recent Hispanic immigrants live. Most had a shiny car or two in front — liquid assets in a society where banking can be tricky — and many had lovely gardens and inviting patios. Living in trailer parks was a short-term first step, not a hopeless last step, on the ladder to middle-class life.

Before being accepted as census enumerators, applicants had to certify they were willing to ask respondents about their age, race and ethnicity, and whether they rent their housing, hold a mortgage or own the home outright.

It surprised me, deep in this conservative region, how many racially or culturally mixed families there were, white grandma on the porch with her obviously loved Black grandchild.

Most interesting was the low level of debt. Of my hundreds of interviews, a few folks rented or had mortgages. Most people proudly said they owned their home outright, whether a large spread or a trailer on blocks. “I don’t owe anyone anything,” was a common response. Affordable housing really meant affordable: mobile home, inherited farmstead, small cabin.

I got a lot from the enumerator work. A better sense of my own community, my adopted state and myself. A feel for the sweep of history, where a 10-year span is but a tick of the clock. And the conviction that all of us Americans — old or new — yearn for the same thing: a place to call home.