Nan K. Chase column: Everyone counts: a census enumerator in the woods

I was a foot soldier in the army of U.S. Census Bureau enumerators who took to the field over the past few months to locate and count every last person living in the United States.
To all the doubters who attribute political motives to a potential undercount, I wish you could have ridden along with me on the quest. The mission was clear: Find everyone, keep looking, try harder, everyone counts.
My territory included the backwoods of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, and the cored-out factory towns and once-rich tobacco lands of the Piedmont. I crisscrossed a thousand miles, mountain hollow by mountain hollow, trailer park by trailer park, farm by farm. Some roads barely were footpaths. Old place names set the scene: Sheeptown Road, Goose Market Road, Lead Mine Road, Rattlesnake Lane.
It only took a day to conquer my two biggest fears: that someone might pull a gun on me or that dogs would attack. But in the country, I learned, big dogs generally are tethered in the front yards to announce visitors or in pens for hunting, while lapdogs stay indoors to act as living doorbells.
True, I did see one gun. Looking for an obscure address, I encountered a man who wore a sidearm while walking his bulldog. But like nearly everyone else, he, too, was happy to help supply missing information. Neighbors are the glue that binds this nation.
My only physical complaints, besides a sore rear end from driving so much, were getting my ankles bitten by fleas in a yard full of kittens, and a stiff neck from peering for addresses. GPS took me partway; the rest was detective work.
I enjoyed “reading” clues to find answers. Arrays of Trump-Pence 2020 banners were good because they indicated someone lived in the house (there were no Biden signs in the two counties closest to home). A house with a neat lawn but no flower beds or porch furniture often meant that an old farm couple had passed away and the family had kept the house as a legacy.
Individual singlewide mobile homes in the country were good; the ones with tools on the porch and pickup trucks in the driveway often were homes to older widowers. One man invited me to sit on the porch so I could watch a dozen wild turkeys make their way across a stubble field in the morning mist.
Cottages with well-tended flowers and yard art showed a woman’s touch. Cabins posted “Protected by Smith & Wesson” merited caution; I would pull up close, beep the horn and wait for someone to come out. I drove with my window down so I could wave and shout hello.
Trailer parks in towns were welcome despite their sometimes depressing surroundings, because they were real neighborhoods with children playing outdoors, adults nearby to complete the census questionnaire, and a sense of closeness — literally — that’s missing from affluent suburbs.
Because I can speak Spanish, I had many cases in those mobile home parks where a lot of recent Hispanic immigrants live. Most had a shiny car or two in front — liquid assets in a society where banking can be tricky — and many had lovely gardens and inviting patios. Living in trailer parks was a short-term first step, not a hopeless last step, on the ladder to middle-class life.
Before being accepted as census enumerators, applicants had to certify they were willing to ask respondents about their age, race and ethnicity, and whether they rent their housing, hold a mortgage or own the home outright.
It surprised me, deep in this conservative region, how many racially or culturally mixed families there were, white grandma on the porch with her obviously loved Black grandchild.
Most interesting was the low level of debt. Of my hundreds of interviews, a few folks rented or had mortgages. Most people proudly said they owned their home outright, whether a large spread or a trailer on blocks. “I don’t owe anyone anything,” was a common response. Affordable housing really meant affordable: mobile home, inherited farmstead, small cabin.
I got a lot from the enumerator work. A better sense of my own community, my adopted state and myself. A feel for the sweep of history, where a 10-year span is but a tick of the clock. And the conviction that all of us Americans — old or new — yearn for the same thing: a place to call home.
Nan K. Chase is a writer in Fries. Contact her at: nanchase54@gmail.com