Nan K. Chase column: My 2021 Valentine: Thanks from a happy motorist

And this past summer, during a major repaving project on a main traffic artery, state Route 94, the work was so well-organized that it caused minimal delays, and in a few weeks, the community had a new stretch of road that was smooth as silk and brightly marked for safety.

“Who are these people?” I’ve been wondering. “They seem to be everywhere and know everything that needs fixing.”

Such is the quiet mystery of a well-administered and highly trained workforce. I get a sense, with VDOT’s rigorous schedule of road maintenance and improvements — plus up-to-date technology — that our tax money is being well spent. An ounce of prevention, in this case, is paying off with plenty of cure.

In a time when American states and cities everywhere are struggling to maintain all kinds of services, and in some places are failing dismally, VDOT shows how providing good roads is one of government’s most important functions — and how the department is handling its resources for maximum and evenhanded benefit.

Good roads — safe roads — are the great equalizer. Good roads help everyone, without regard to race or religion or political beliefs.