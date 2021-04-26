Nancy Toscano column: A year in lockdown — the good, bad and ugly of what we learned as educators

Virtual learning also has helped to accelerate the adoption of digital resources, likely much faster and in more comprehensive ways. That likely has more to do with an embrace of these tools among educators than with the students, who tend to pick up technology more readily than those of us who grew up before there even were calculators. So, if teachers are catching up to students on this front, it’s a good thing.

The Bad: While some students with special needs might have thrived amid remote learning, unfortunately, quite the opposite was true for a great many students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. In fact, the pandemic exposed in vivid color many of the disparities that exist in our education system. Students from more comfortable households — those with ready access to the internet, whose parents are not overly burdened by the demands of child care — were able to take virtual learning largely in stride. The technology was there for them, and so were their parents, literally, either during classroom time itself or as a support system outside of class.