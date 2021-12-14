Narissa Turner column: Pulling out of RGGI would hurt Virginia families

Here’s the good news: It appears Youngkin’s pledge is illegal. Pulling out of RGGI by executive action is an unprecedented overstep of power by the governor-elect. Cale Jaffe, associate law professor at the University of Virginia and a Virginia Conservation Network board member, shared, “the (State Air Pollution Control) Board has promulgated regulation to join RGGI. No governor can issue an executive order to just undo a duly promulgated regulation.”

Further, the Virginia Clean Economy Act mandates an energy transition to a zero-carbon grid by 2050. RGGI is part of the equation to get Virginia there by 2050. Jaffe notes, “leveraging the benefits of a multistate trading market helps us find the most cost-effective way to meet that goal.”

State Sens. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton stated: Youngkin’s pledge “would be incredibly harmful to the health of Virginians, protection of our natural spaces, and preparation for a clean energy economy ... We only have one world — with Hampton Roads perpetually flooded, the Chesapeake Bay’s future at risk, and Virginians’ health declining, there is no time left to play politics with Mother Nature.”