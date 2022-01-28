Natalie Snider column: For a more affordable Va., the legislature must rein in out-of-control prescription drug costs

Today in Virginia, an older American is choosing between paying his rent this month and buying his arthritis medication. A mother is choosing between buying groceries for her family or fulfilling a prescription for her insulin medication. These decisions about whether to buy life-sustaining medicines are all too common, with 1 in 4 Virginians choosing not to take a lifesaving prescription simply because they cannot afford it.

The cost of living is rapidly rising for Virginians, due in large part to the growing costs of medicines. The price of more than 1,100 prescription drugs increased in 2021 nationwide. About 90% of increases also were above the rate of inflation — while inflation already was at its highest rate in decades.

In Virginia, the average price of prescription drugs rose 26.3% from 2015 to 2019, while average income only rose 16.7%. In short, Virginians are shelling out a higher percentage of their incomes on expensive prescriptions. The challenge is even greater for older adults who often are on fixed incomes and have high pharmaceutical costs.