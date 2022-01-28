Natalie Snider column: For a more affordable Va., the legislature must rein in out-of-control prescription drug costs

Today in Virginia, an older American is choosing between paying his rent this month and buying his arthritis medication. A mother is choosing between buying groceries for her family or fulfilling a prescription for her insulin medication. These decisions about whether to buy life-sustaining medicines are all too common, with 1 in 4 Virginians choosing not to take a lifesaving prescription simply because they cannot afford it.
The cost of living is rapidly rising for Virginians, due in large part to the growing costs of medicines. The price of more than 1,100 prescription drugs increased in 2021 nationwide. About 90% of increases also were above the rate of inflation — while inflation already was at its highest rate in decades.
In Virginia, the average price of prescription drugs rose 26.3% from 2015 to 2019, while average income only rose 16.7%. In short, Virginians are shelling out a higher percentage of their incomes on expensive prescriptions. The challenge is even greater for older adults who often are on fixed incomes and have high pharmaceutical costs.
This year, the General Assembly has an opportunity to take significant action to lower the cost of prescription drugs. State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, has introduced a new bill to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would help people pay for the medications they need. Petersen’s bill is one of the best steps the legislature can take this year to deliver on promises of a more affordable Virginia.
Building off of state legislation passed in 2021 that established prescription drug price transparency, a Prescription Drug Affordability Board would work as an independent body that ensures medicines are made more affordable for Virginians. The board would consist of a small number of health care experts who also are tasked with reining in out-of-control price hikes. Together, the experts would evaluate the affordability of prescription drugs and set reasonable payment rates to protect consumers from harmful costs.
Virginia’s establishment of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board would follow the lead of states like Maryland and Colorado, which have formed their own boards in response to continued dramatic price increases by drug manufacturers. In both states, establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board received bipartisan support from lawmakers and the backing of patient affordability groups.
The board’s goal would be to set an affordable limit on the amount Virginians would pay for certain burdensome, overly expensive medicines. To achieve this, the board would investigate and review what causes price hikes for a specific drug. It would research, review and cement more affordable costs for often extremely unaffordable prescription drugs.
To properly contemplate various economic factors when setting payment rates for reviewed drugs, the board would let pharmaceutical manufacturers have the opportunity to explain an increase in a drug’s price. When the board sets a payment rate, the upper limit for a prescription would apply to all purchasers of the drug in Virginia.
The Prescription Drug Affordability Board would operate independently: a group of health care experts who would not be able to represent any stakeholder group, as well as have no financial conflict with a drug company. Members subsequently would be prohibited from accepting any money or gifts from any person in the health care industry.
The board would work on behalf of Virginians to make medicine affordable so that no one in the commonwealth has to choose between purchasing a lifesaving prescription, and affording rent or groceries again.
Natalie Snider is state advocacy director of AARP Virginia. Contact her at: aarpva@aarp.org