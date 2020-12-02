Natasha K. Sriraman and Lashrecse D. Aird column: Awareness, advocacy, action to save our Black mothers

Awareness of the racism and bias in health care are real issues that need to be addressed at the early stages of those entering health care. This includes timeliness of response to patient concerns, education of staff and patients on the effects of implicit bias on health outcomes, advocacy and mentorship.

With these collective approaches, hospital systems, private practices and medical schools can create safety measures to support Black mothers, and keep them safe during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Even with increased awareness, policy is what changes lives. Advocacy and action on maternal mortality policies is what will save lives. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states, and evidence suggests, that in addition to regular nursing care, continuous one-to-one emotional support provided by support personnel, such as a doula, is associated with improved outcomes for women in labor and up to one year postpartum.

At the end of this year, a report will be released to the General Assembly proposing some of the most competitive rates in the country to reimburse Virginia state-certified doulas, expanding access to Black mothers and women who need this support. It will be up to policymakers to adopt and prioritize this proposal.

This commonwealth and our country can and should want better for the birthing experience of women. These are the first steps in a long journey to improving Black maternal health outcomes; and Dr. Chaniece B. Wallace will continue to remind us of the sense of urgency that still exists. We owe it to her and to so many women just like her to act.