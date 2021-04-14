Nicholas Goldberg: Anxious about re-entering the post-COVID-19 world? Maybe you have 'cave syndrome'

I began asking around. Michael Dulchin, a psychiatrist at Union Square Practice in New York, told me that he has lots of patients who are reluctant to go back into the world, or at least are ambivalent about it.

Some of them, he says, actually had felt relieved by the pandemic — by the respite from a competitive office, say, or the enforced hiatus from society or the ability to put off decisions about the future. Some now dread resuming their soul-killing commute, or putting on an outfit for work and being judged for it, or simply re-entering the rat race.

Jenny Taitz, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, says some people feel ashamed of how they spent their year. Perhaps instead of learning French, they just moped and drank too much and are embarrassed to acknowledge that to their peers. Perhaps they gained weight and now don’t want to face their co-workers.

Those who suffered from social anxiety before the pandemic particularly are fearful about re-entry, and the ever-present possibility of rejection or humiliation. But it’s not just people with pre-existing phobias who are feeling conflicted.

Arthur Bregman, the Florida psychiatrist who says he came up with the term “cave syndrome,” agrees that it affects both introverts and extroverts.