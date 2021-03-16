Nicholas Goldberg column: I've had a cellphone for 25 years. Can I get rid of my landline yet?

By the end of 2018, 57.1% had a cellphone but no landline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Among younger adults, ages 25 to 34, the share of households with only a cellphone was even higher: 76.5%.

(Yes, I also wondered why the CDC was counting landlines. Surely the agency has more pressing things to attend to.)

So, if everyone else is ripping out their landlines, why shouldn’t I?

One somewhat abstract argument for not doing so is that the demise of the landline is another blow to our communal culture. From the time they were unveiled by Alexander Graham Bell in 1876, telephones were part of the shared space of families and communities.

There were switchboard operators and party lines. Jealous husbands could listen in on their wives’ conversations and kids were forced to make small talk with adults who called. The nostalgic case for the communal landline was made by a writer in The Atlantic, who noted that the phrases “I’ll get it” and “It’s for you” now are headed the way of 10-cent calls in glass-enclosed phone booths.

In that sense, I guess, the end of landlines is a victory for the lonely, antisocial world of people who go through life with their headphones on.