Nicholas Goldberg: Is scamming hard-wired? That's one explanation for the explosion of pandemic ripoffs

These people are characterized, he told the magazine of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, by “grandiosity; a sense of entitlement; a propensity to lie, deceive, cheat and manipulate; a lack of empathy and remorse, an inability to develop deep emotional and social connections with others; and the view that others are merely resources to be exploited — callously and without regret.”

This much is clear: There’s nothing new about the exploitation of the vulnerable in times of distress and difficulty.

In the United States, profiteering has been around since the beginning. Between 1776 and 1779, there were dozens of riots to protest merchants who were hoarding scarce products like sugar, tea, bread and rum in hopes of capitalizing on skyrocketing prices. During the Civil War, scammers allegedly sold cardboard shoes to soldiers that would disintegrate in water or mud.

Confidence men, grifters and swindlers were common in 19th-century America. Apparently the Brooklyn Bridge really was sold on several occasions.