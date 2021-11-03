Nicole F. Bromfield column: We cannot forget the vulnerable children of Afghanistan

Millions of children in Afghanistan were born into a life marred by conflict, and 40 years of war have made the country one of the most dangerous places to be a child. Now the Taliban takeover jeopardizes the safety and future of Afghan children once again, as more and more are displaced, struggling to survive and exposed to danger.

Despite being the biggest victims of the conflict, these children’s suffering often goes unheard, and they are seemingly left behind.

As a researcher who studies the well-being of children in the Global South, I have been distraught since the Taliban takeover. I fear for the lives and futures of these children. The global community cannot stand by and watch the destruction of these children’s lives, and see their stories lost to the 24-hour news cycle.

Education

The educational futures of millions of Afghan children are being destroyed by the Taliban, as history stands to repeat itself.