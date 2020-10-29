Nicole R. Nason column: We must work together to improve pedestrian safety

Throughout the ongoing public health emergency and as communities across the country work to reopen, more people than ever are out biking, running and walking. The safety of those who travel, including those on foot, is the No. 1 priority of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) under the leadership of Secretary Elaine L. Chao. We must work together to make our roads safer for our most vulnerable road users — pedestrians.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show that 6,205 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2019, a 2.7% decrease from 2018, which means 169 fewer lives lost. While it is encouraging to see this reversal in trends from the increases in pedestrian fatalities over the previous decade, there still is much work to be done. In Virginia, 123 pedestrians lost their lives in traffic crashes in 2019. The number of pedestrian fatalities in the state has increased over the past two decades.
To address the increase in pedestrian fatalities in recent years, the state of Virginia combined hot spot and systemic analyses to identify locations with high-risk issues and known crash problems for its Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP). The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) performed a systemic analysis of its road network to identify corridors that have high association with selected crash risk factors. Priority corridors were identified using a series of criteria, for which reliable statewide data was available. The key criteria included pedestrian crashes, population and employment density, urban/rural context, vehicle ownership levels by household, vehicle traffic volumes, posted speed limits, roadway configuration, proximity to schools and parks, and transit route proximity. In 2019, VDOT established a competitive funding program for corridors and sites identified within the PSAP. Over the past two years, VDOT has provided $8 million through the program for 25 local projects focused on reducing pedestrian fatalities.
The DOT is committed to doing its part and putting resources in place to prevent pedestrian fatalities. We’re working to share information on the tools, obstacles and lessons learned by state and local officials when it comes to protecting those on foot. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and NHTSA recently hosted the “U.S. DOT Summit on Pedestrian Safety,” a series of virtual events that provided a forum for state, local, and tribal government transportation professionals and safety advocates to discuss issues surrounding this problem and identify joint solutions to improve pedestrian safety. Attendees also provided input on current and planned multimodal actions that the federal transportation department is reviewing to make our roads safer. Based on this information, a DOT PSAP will be finalized later this year, outlining actions the department intends to undertake over the next two years and beyond to improve pedestrian safety across the country.
Within FHWA we are focusing on promoting proven safety countermeasures. The agency works with states and local communities to implement innovations in pedestrian safety through various methods.
FHWA, through its Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian effort, is working with our partners, encouraging the use of cost-effective countermeasures that can reduce pedestrian fatalities including:
- Rectangular rapid flashing beacons that significantly increase yielding on the part of drivers.
- Leading pedestrian intervals that give pedestrians a head start of three to four seconds before vehicles get a green signal to turn left or right.
- Crosswalk visibility enhancements — such as lighting, signage and markings — that help drivers detect pedestrians, especially at night.
- Raised crosswalks that help calm traffic and reduce vehicle speeds.
- Pedestrian crossing/refuge islands that provide pedestrians with a safe place to stop at the midpoint of the roadway before crossing the remaining distance.
When a pedestrian hybrid beacon is installed at a crossing, pedestrian crashes might go down by 55%. When a sidewalk is added, we see a nearly 90% reduction in crashes involving pedestrians walking along that roadway. Changing the timing of an intersection signal, to give pedestrians a head start before the light changes for vehicular traffic, can lead to a 13% reduction in pedestrian-vehicle crashes at those intersections. These countermeasures save lives, and the results speak for themselves.
The public deserves a safer road system — and reducing pedestrian fatalities is a team effort. We greatly appreciate our state and local partners such as VDOT. Collaboration will be key as we all work toward the shared goal of reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways.
Nicole R. Nason is administrator of the Federal Highway Administration. In this role, she leads a modal administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation that is responsible for the nation’s $49 billion federal-aid highway program. Contact her at: fhwapressoffice@dot.gov