Nicole R. Nason column: We must work together to improve pedestrian safety

Throughout the ongoing public health emergency and as communities across the country work to reopen, more people than ever are out biking, running and walking. The safety of those who travel, including those on foot, is the No. 1 priority of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) under the leadership of Secretary Elaine L. Chao. We must work together to make our roads safer for our most vulnerable road users — pedestrians.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show that 6,205 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2019, a 2.7% decrease from 2018, which means 169 fewer lives lost. While it is encouraging to see this reversal in trends from the increases in pedestrian fatalities over the previous decade, there still is much work to be done. In Virginia, 123 pedestrians lost their lives in traffic crashes in 2019. The number of pedestrian fatalities in the state has increased over the past two decades.