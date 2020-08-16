Nicole Riley column: A message to lawmakers: Please help protect small businesses in your districts

For months, many small-business owners in Virginia have been economically and emotionally battered. They have faced intense stress as their businesses were ordered to close or operate in an extremely limited capacity due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders. All that these entrepreneurs ever worked to build has been threatened through no fault of their own.
Now, as they teeter on that financial cliff trying not to fall to rock bottom, they are asking lawmakers headed to Richmond for a special legislative session this week to take an oath many doctors take: “First, do no harm.”
The economic turmoil suffered by small businesses during the global pandemic only somewhat has abated as Virginia’s gradual reopening has moved into low gear, and even in reverse in the case of new COVID-19 hotspots.
Many small-business owners have watched helplessly as their revenue slowed to a trickle or dried up entirely. Think about restaurants, boutiques, businesses that create events, charter bus companies, hotels and motels, gyms, tattoo and massage parlors, amusements and sports promoters — just to name a few. Even many small businesses that don’t fall into those hardest-hit categories continue to experience economic hardship from the monthslong economic crisis.
In Richmond, the General Assembly must focus on policies that help small businesses gain an economic foothold. In the long run, it will be best for every lawmaker’s constituents. That’s because Virginia small businesses are critical to the financial recovery of each individual community and, as a single economic force, to the state’s future financial health.
The federal government did significantly help small businesses by creating the Paycheck Protection Program loans. But a recent National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey found nationally that 71% of small-business owners already used all of that money because restrictions lasted so long. Of those responding, 46% said they anticipate needing additional financial support in the next six months.
This month’s NFIB Small Business Optimism Index dropped and reports of expected better business conditions in the next six months deteriorated. Owners continue to temper their expectations of future economic conditions as the COVID-19 public health crisis is expected to continue.
Unfortunately, during these most difficult financial times, Virginia took steps that made it even harder for small businesses. The Northam administration recently imposed a new mandate requiring workplace standards far beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that businesses already were following, creating additional costs.
The governor put a three-month hold on scheduled increases in the minimum wage, but that law is back on track. That significantly will raise labor costs, especially in businesses that hire entry-level workers and ultimately lead to the elimination of those first-time jobs.
Now with the pandemic, small businesses are more vulnerable to unjustified lawsuits, even if the business owner acted in good faith and followed every safety requirement. Yet, a single lawsuit can wipe out a small business even if it did nothing wrong because of the high cost for a legal defense.
If any additional mandates or taxes are put on the backs of small businesses in Virginia, they will make simple survival nearly impossible.
When Virginia’s senators and delegates convene again on Aug. 18 in Richmond, we hope they carefully consider any votes on legislation that could cause small businesses harm. If so, there will be fewer vacant storefronts on their Main Street and more jobs. And, if small businesses do get that support from the state, they are likely to lead Virginia’s economic recovery.
Nicole Riley is state director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Virginia, which advocates for thousands of small business members in the state. Contact her at: nicole.riley@nfib.org