Noah Feldman column: Impeachment doesn’t violate Trump’s First Amendment rights

By Noah Feldman

The extended trial brief filed by Donald Trump’s lawyers advances three defenses: that the former president did not incite the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; that the U.S. Senate can’t try a president who no longer is in office; and that the First Amendment protects Trump from being impeached for words that, they say, don’t meet the requirements for criminal incitement conviction laid down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The factual defense is highly unconvincing, as anyone who watched Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 and saw the attack can attest.

The argument that the Senate lacks jurisdiction over a president who is out of office is disproven by history and by Senate precedent.

The free speech argument also is wrong in a basic sense: The First Amendment prohibits Congress from making any law abridging freedom of speech. But this doesn’t apply in impeachments any more than the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial would apply to the Senate impeachment trial.

Yet the First Amendment defense requires deeper engagement than the other two, if only because it is less absurd. If it did apply to impeachments, the Supreme Court’s incitement jurisprudence contained in the famous 1969 case of Brandenburg v. Ohio probably would have protected Trump’s speech.