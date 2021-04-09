Noah Smith column: Amazon is helping to resurrect the labor movement

By Noah Smith

The U.S. labor movement has been moribund for decades, but a high-profile unionization drive at Amazon.com Inc. might be just what it needs to revive its fortunes. That’s because Amazon workers embody a new working class that might start to develop the kind of solidarity that existed among factory workers this past century.

The past 40 years haven’t been good to unions in America. Since 1983, union membership has fallen by almost half, to the point where barely one worker in 10 is organized.

There have been some rumblings of discontent with this trend in recent years. Economists, dismayed at rising inequality, slowly have become more favorable toward the once-maligned mid-20th-century labor movement.

Some legislators have been trying to make it easier to unionize, and policymakers and thinkers have begun to consider changing the U.S. labor system in ways that would expand the reach of collective bargaining. And there was a small wave of strikes in 2018, which might hint at a labor movement that’s rising from its long torpor.

The pandemic of 2020 put a damper on that newfound enthusiasm, as workers struggled just to retain their incomes. But it might make a strong comeback in 2021.