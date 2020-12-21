Noah Smith column: Breaking up Facebook won't solve the problem

There actually are some theoretical economic reasons to break up major technology companies. Forced breakups might be good news for startups, some research indicates. They also might boost competition for ad dollars, driving down the prices of ads for other companies.

But it’s unlikely those are the main reasons authorities are trying to slap down Google and Facebook. That’s because both search and social networking probably are natural monopolies, meaning that one company tends to crowd out rivals.

Forcing Google to spin off Android probably wouldn’t break its search monopoly; this was Europe’s experience when it won an antitrust suit against the company. Facebook and Instagram probably would be able to survive as separate social networks for a while, but eventually everyone would want to connect with everyone else on one platform.

A simpler explanation is that forced breakups are a raw power play. Some political leaders feel that companies like Facebook and Google have managed to place themselves above the rest of society, including government. They’re paranoid that Google is monkeying with search results for political purposes, and that Facebook is suppressing news to help the opposition.

These seem like expressions of a deeper fear — the fear that companies, rather than government, now are the top dog.