Noah Smith column: What else would you be willing to do for $1 million?

But in a famous experiment published back in 2015, some political scientists found that while Republicans and Democrats normally give very different answers to questions about the state of the economy, when you pay them a little money for a correct answer, the gap mostly vanishes.

In the same way, just a small chance to win a million bucks might get vaccine refusers to drop the partisan nonsense.

A lottery might be much more effective than simple cash payments. First of all, entering a lottery is fun — it lets you dream big dreams about what you’d do with the prize money, even if your chance of winning is infinitesimal.

But also, behavioral economists have documented a phenomenon called probability weighting — human beings can’t easily comprehend very low probabilities, so they tend to think the chances of rare events are higher than they really are.

Everyone knows they’re unlikely to win the lottery, but since they don’t realize just how astronomically unlikely, the lottery seems like a better bet than it really is.