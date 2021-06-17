Oliver Hedgepeth column: What is artificial intelligence teaching you?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is part of your daily routine at home and work, often going unnoticed. Do you ever have questions about why your computer or iPhone seem so smart? Even wonder when your text message replies are provided for you, and you just select the one of three answers to your friend? That is AI.

AI has been around since the early days of the computer and more these past 20 to 30 years. Watch or read the news and you will see automated vehicles being produced and robots moving boxes in a warehouse, replacing humans who moved that box just a few years ago. And the 2020-21 pandemic increased the use of robots in manufacturing and logistics as humans were laid off due to fear of catching COVID-19 and dying. This does beg the question of how best to use humanoid AI robots.

Besides the wearable AI technology on your wrist that used to be called only a watch, there are home vacuum cleaners, home security systems and automobile security systems that know who you are and if you need medical attention.

With this AI world surrounding us, there is an ethical and legal question about the use or misuse of AI and robotic systems. When an AI system is making decisions for you, who is at fault if that decision creates a death or financial failure?