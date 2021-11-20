Olivia Allison column: Shade, cool pavement and righting Richmond history

On an average summer day in Richmond, temperatures can reach 90 degrees or higher. Residents who live in the city’s West End can escape the smoldering heat due to the abundance of shady trees lining the sidewalks.

On the opposite side of the city or downtown, residents living in neighborhoods such as the East End, Oak Grove and Jackson Ward have little to no trees lining the streets, leaving them exposed to excessive heat. This effect is known as an urban heat island, and it disproportionately impacts Richmond’s Black and low-income residents.

Richmond has a long history of geographic disparities, due in part to Home Owners’ Loan Corp. redlining practices in the 1930s. Neighborhoods deemed undesirable were made up of Black and low-income residents and were left to be underdeveloped and disinvested in, and the burden on residents continues to this day. Negative heat outcomes primarily affect residents who live in neighborhoods that have been historically disenfranchised.

Exposure to excessive heat is dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stroke and death, while exacerbating pre-existing conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Some groups are more vulnerable, such as the elderly, children and those with ongoing medical issues.