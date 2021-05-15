ONE Casino + Resort

We’ve seen plenty of advertising for your proposal across the city. Who is your target audience?

Our target audience is every Richmonder. They will have the ultimate and final say on this project when it goes to a referendum on the November ballot.

ONE is confident we can run a successful campaign given the widespread community support we are generating. We already have garnered several thousand advocates across the city in support of our proposal, including thousands of comments — all supportive — into the city during its listening period.

Before any benefits can flow to the city — to improve our schools, raise teacher pay, address affordable housing, improve infrastructure or fund other community programs — the casino referendum has to pass. ONE is the only project with a broad base of support to make that happen.

Assuming your proposal goes before Richmond residents in a November referendum, how will you appeal to a citywide audience — especially neighborhoods where there’s been opposition?

The community where we will be located has been overwhelmingly supportive of ONE. They want this opportunity to bring good jobs and economic activity to South Side, and they have been extremely vocal in their support of our project.