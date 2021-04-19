ONE Casino + Resort

No, the pandemic has not altered our excitement about bringing this economic and entertainment opportunity to Richmond. The downturn associated with the pandemic is all the more reason to be bold and creative and to look forward with responsible growth. Richmonders have been hard hit by the pandemic, both financially and socially. As our community, state and nation start to work their way out of the effects of the pandemic, we hope and believe that our project can be a driving force for progress, growth, relaxation and entertainment in the Richmond community.

It also is worth noting that Urban One in its partnership with MGM National Harbor and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment with its operations in Virginia, including Richmond, and across the country have kept workers on the payroll and tax revenues coming into localities and states while instituting temporary closures and significant sanitization measures to always be in total compliance with federal, state and local health guidelines. The safety and security of our customers are always at the top of our minds.

How can you quantify your projected economic impact and number of expected visitors?