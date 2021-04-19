Why Richmond? What makes this city appropriate for a casino?
The city of Richmond is facing once of its greatest opportunities. It is a moment in the city’s evolution to create something incredible and exciting that will put Richmond on the regional and national map and be an economic engine for the city — lifting up many in the process. At the same time, it presents a unique opportunity for Richmond to focus on South Side and to create and implement a vision that will enhance not only the local communities around our proposed site, but help the entire Richmond community progress and share a common vibrant future.
What differentiates your proposal from the two competing projects?
ONE is offering the best location, best team, best project and best opportunity for the city of Richmond. A group of more than 50 diverse investors, including the Urban One media group — committed to generational wealth building through profit-sharing — has submitted the ONE proposal to develop a resort destination that will lift the entire community. Collectively, the group is backing a $600 million investment in the city’s South Side.
Our site is conveniently located just off Interstate 95 in an industrial area that is currently part of the iconic Philip Morris campus. The proposed ONE Casino + Resort, a premier gaming, dining and entertainment facility, includes 12 bars and restaurants that feature fares from famed local Richmond eateries such as Mama J’s and Southern Kitchen; a 100,000-square-foot casino with 2,000 slot machines, 110 table games and a sportsbook; 250 luxurious hotel rooms with the ability to expand later; a 3,000-person capacity theater; a resort-level pool with full-service food, beverage and live entertainment; state-of-the-art spa and workout facility; and 20,000 square feet of event space.
The property will also feature a lush, 55-acre green space with areas for community gardens, miles of fitness and bike trails, a 1-acre festival lawn with a dedicated space for food trucks, a playground for all ages and abilities, dog parks and a walk-through arboretum. ONE Casino + Resort will attract visitors from outside Richmond but is for all of Richmond.
How does Richmond compare to other projects your group has pursued in the past?
As a minority interest stakeholder in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located on the Maryland side of our nation’s capital, Urban One will bring its gaming and entertainment experience to Richmond, and is partnering with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E), a premium developer and operator of gaming venues across the country — including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa; Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood Iowa; del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y.; and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan. Its properties also include Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in Virginia.
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has the most experience of the Richmond casino applicants developing and operating this type of facility from the ground up. ONE will also partner with Live Nation, a global entertainment company, to host more than 200 shows annually, with music for all tastes.
When the pandemic hit, did your proposal or mindset about Richmond change at all? If so, how?
No, the pandemic has not altered our excitement about bringing this economic and entertainment opportunity to Richmond. The downturn associated with the pandemic is all the more reason to be bold and creative and to look forward with responsible growth. Richmonders have been hard hit by the pandemic, both financially and socially. As our community, state and nation start to work their way out of the effects of the pandemic, we hope and believe that our project can be a driving force for progress, growth, relaxation and entertainment in the Richmond community.
It also is worth noting that Urban One in its partnership with MGM National Harbor and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment with its operations in Virginia, including Richmond, and across the country have kept workers on the payroll and tax revenues coming into localities and states while instituting temporary closures and significant sanitization measures to always be in total compliance with federal, state and local health guidelines. The safety and security of our customers are always at the top of our minds.
How can you quantify your projected economic impact and number of expected visitors?
This project will yield remarkable benefits for the city of Richmond — a $5.7 billion economic impact and create 1,750 new jobs. ONE will make up front and estimated recurring revenue payments of $140 million over 10 years for the city to use for anything it wants. This money is over and above what is required by state statute. It reflects our commitment to the city and helping its citizens. The average annual salary and benefits for our employees, who also will be part-owners through our profit-sharing plan, is $55,000. We will have a $15 an hour minimum starting wage and will provide onsite job training.
We are committed to a goal of 50% minority participation in jobs, 50% hiring among Richmond residents, and 40% minority participation for construction and ongoing contracting, as well as 40% union labor during construction. And, ONE is committed to making millions of dollars in contributions to local nonprofits.
Urban One is also uniquely positioned to promote Richmond on its media properties across the country, which will in turn drive visitation to the region. We are committing an additional $25 million for the city of Richmond to use however it wants for advertising and promoting tourism.
We will bring thousands of visitors to Richmond and Virginia every day exposing them to all the amazing things this city and state have to offer. This project will truly elevate the community and be transformative for Richmond.
A reader recently suggested that casinos appeal to the weaknesses of a community, not the strengths. How would you respond?
Gaming is a growing industry across the country and in Virginia because it is an economic stimulator that provides well-paying jobs, significant tax revenues, and community partnerships that result in better schools, improved infrastructure and commitments to civic and social organizations that result in more affordable housing and workforce development.
Through Rosie’s Gives Back, P2E has already made financial and in-kind donations in Virginia of more than $1.3 million and contributed more than 1,100 service hours to local Virginia communities. Giving back and lifting up communities is in the DNA of Urban One, P2E and all of our committed investors.
What concerns, if any, do you currently have about your proposal? Would you be willing to modify it?
ONE absolutely has the best location, best team, best project and best opportunity for the city of Richmond. ONE is here to be a total partner with the city and its residents. We are confident we are offering the best opportunity for all of Richmond. As partners, we stand ready to make modifications, show flexibility, and utilize any feedback that makes ONE even better. We promise to make Richmond proud and we intend to deliver on that promise.