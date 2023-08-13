The go-go growth of Virginia Commonwealth University, which began in earnest three decades ago under the leadership of former President Eugene P. Trani, has unquestionably transformed Richmond.

Trani took the helm in 1990, shortly after plans to expand into Oregon Hill hit a wall of resistance, and he began redirecting the university northward, to West Broad Street. VCU needed land for student housing, growing arts and sports medicine programs, and a sports arena to host student activities and bring basketball games — previously played at the Richmond Coliseum downtown — closer to campus.

The new push was met with open arms by the city: VCU would occupy a formerly derelict stretch of Broad Street and plant stakes in a Carver community pockmarked with blight. Richmond was mired in the crack-cocaine epidemic, gun violence was rampant, and much of downtown was struggling.

The Stuart C. Siegel Center opened in 1999, becoming a beacon of renewal — both VCU’s and the city’s. On the medical campus, Trani initiated a different kind of expansion as technology and medicine were merging into a growing industry nationally — the development of the Virginia BioTechnology Research Park adjacent to the Medical College of Virginia (now VCU Health). Along the way, Trani pressed the General Assembly to change how the medical college and hospital were governed, handing the keys to the highly respected MCV over to a semi-private authority.

Amid a roaring economy and an influx of millennials entering their college years, VCU was in full bloom by the early 2000s, growing from roughly 21,000 students to 32,000 by the time Trani retired in 2009. The influx of students remade VCU into a bustling, full-time campus; in the decades prior, dating to its early days as Richmond Professional Institute, the university had been primarily a commuter school, a community college on steroids.

Under Trani, the university also rebranded itself. MCV became VCU Health, and the Monroe Park and medical campuses a more cohesive unit. It was an impressive feat: Over the course of two decades, VCU’s enrollment grew 50%. It did so by becoming Richmond’s biggest, and most successful, real estate developer.

All of which makes the recent fiasco on the VCU Health campus — a financially risky partnership with Capital City Partners, which had planned to build a $350 million office tower on Clay Street downtown with the university as its primary tenant — so alarming. Agreed to in 2021, at the height of the pandemic when the office real estate market was in tatters, VCU bailed on the project a year later, getting stuck with a $73 million exit fee.

The deal was reckless on its face, raising serious questions about the university’s leadership under President Michael Rao, who replaced Trani in July 2009. According to reporting by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Eric Kolenich, former VCU Health CEO Art Kellermann alerted Rao’s office of serious financial risk if the agreement went forward, but was waved off. VCU leadership was worried about getting sideways with City Hall over another real estate deal, the planned 40-acre athletics village project off Hermitage Road, adjacent to The Diamond and a planned $2.4 billion redevelopment of the area.

“This agreement was blessed unanimously by city council and our board,” said Matt Conrad, a vice president and member of Rao’s senior leadership team, in an email to Kellermann, who had raised concerns about the university’s financial risk in the project, in late May 2021. The Clay Street tower, a consolation of sorts for Mayor Levar Stoney after the failed Navy Hill project, was slated to become a shiny trophy for Stoney, who is exploring a gubernatorial candidacy in 2025.

“It is perhaps the biggest economic development accomplishment of this mayor,” Conrad wrote in the email, obtained by The Times-Dispatch. “Walking away would have disastrous effects on other important deals with the city like development of the 60 acres in conjunction with our athletics facility. It’s all VCU ….”

The agreement was signed and approved less than two months later.

Saul Ewing, a law firm hired to review the botched agreement, reported in June that VCU Health lacked the staff resources and personnel to effectively analyze the financial arrangement. There’s already been a shakeup of sorts, and some members of the VCU board of visitors have come to Rao’s defense. Rao, who also serves as chair of VCU Health’s board of directors, which approved the deal, was apparently unaware of the substantial risks involved. But he was certainly aware that Kellermann and others had expressed alarm about the agreement. He signed off anyway.

“I met and talked frequently with those involved in the project,” Rao wrote in an email to The Times-Dispatch in early August. “Concerns were heard, and it was decided to move forward. Clearly, everyone is very disappointed about the outcome, despite the project’s best intentions.”

Saul Ewing concluded that internal pressure to “get it done” led to insufficient due diligence, and that VCU got caught “prioritizing mission, vision and values over financial terms,” along with a host of other shortcomings. But what, exactly, is the mission and vision? The concerns expressed by Kellermann and others came as VCU Medical Center was fighting through financial and staffing challenges related to the pandemic.

In other words, the concern was primarily about the impact of an imploding real estate deal that could cost VCU Health upward of $100 million at the worst possible time.

The health system, still grappling with increased staffing costs and other pandemic-related financial struggles, reported a $52 million operating loss in the 12-month period that ended March 31. Meanwhile, tuition is rising, enrollment is falling and, in June, VCU announced plans to cut $25 million in expenses, eliminating up to 150 jobs.

This could become a pattern over the next few years. Thanks to falling birth rates, particularly after the Great Recession (2007-2009), the number of college-age students is projected to drop between 11% and 15% nationally, beginning in 2025. With an in-state acceptance rate of 92%, and a total enrollment of a little more than 28,000, a significant decline in student enrollment could have an outsized impact on a university that’s spent the past 30 years focusing on growth.

VCU, for better or worse, has become critical to Richmond’s culture and economy. The university employs more than 23,000, and it contributes $6.3 billion in economic impact across the metro region, according to the university’s most recent annual report.

And there is much to be excited about: In the realm of academic research, the university saw a record $406 million in sponsored research in the last fiscal year. VCU Health oversees a critically important safety net hospital — VCU Medical Center, ranked No. 2 in the state by U.S. News & World Report — and between the two campuses more than 25 undergraduate and graduate programs rank in the top 50 nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report. The marquee, of course, has always been the arts school, ranked No. 4 in the country.

VCU’s growth, however, has come at a high price. As a state institution, the university is exempt from city real estate taxes. Across the two campuses and a nonprofit foundation, today the university’s real estate footprint is valued at more than $2.5 billion, representing north of $30 million in annual tax revenue that goes uncollected. That’s a significant sacrifice that lands at the feet of city taxpayers.