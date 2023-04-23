Regional cooperation has never been an easy sell in metro Richmond. Desegregation in the 1960s, annexation battles and racial tensions between the city and surrounding localities have historically created political obstacles that seemed insurmountable.

For a brief period in the late 1990s and early 2000s, however, things were looking up. Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover banded together to build a convention center downtown for $168 million, floating the bonds and sharing the costs. The year the convention hall opened along Broad Street, 2003, also brought another milestone: agreement among three of the jurisdictions to renovate The Diamond, considered nearly obsolete even then, for $18.5 million.

By that summer, however, tensions were bubbling again. Although the Richmond Braves, which operated its AAA franchise in the city for nearly 40 years, had signed off on the renovation deal and had agreed to renew its lease for 10 years, a group of developers and businessmen had floated an alternative proposal to build a ballpark in Shockoe Bottom.

At the time, the new proposal was something of a back-of-the-napkin swing for the fences — why not consider leveraging that $18.5 million for a new mixed-use ballpark development in the Bottom, which was just beginning its revival as a residential destination for young professionals?

But it unnerved the counties. In the throes of signing off on The Diamond’s rehab, the counties thought the city was playing loose with county taxpayers’ money. The deal nearly fell apart.

On Sept. 17, 2003, Chesterfield was the last of the three jurisdictions, including Henrico and Richmond, to take up the matter for a vote. It was an ominous afternoon; the clouds outside the county’s public meeting room on Route 10 were darkening in anticipation of a massive hurricane that was about to make landfall. In the sparsely attended meeting, the Board of Supervisors quietly passed off on the $18.5 million proposal. A deal had been struck, but few noticed.

The next day, Hurricane Isabel ripped through Virginia and devastated the Richmond region. Intense rain and 70-mph wind gusts downed trees and damaged homes and businesses, causing widespread power outages that left much of the region in the dark for more than a week. Isabel walloped the Eastern Seaboard, but Virginia suffered the brunt: $1.85 billion in damages and more than 30 dead.

The $18.5 million in renovations at The Diamond got pushed to the back burner. The downtown ballpark proposal, which persisted for the next decade, wending through several iterations and possible locations — the Bottom, Fulton, the riverfront near Tredegar Ironworks and, briefly, even Mayo Island — supplanted any talk of Diamond renovations. The big shiny object was just too enticing.

That 2003 renovation plan faded from the conversation. Its obsolescence was no less significant: It was the last time Richmond and the surrounding localities would agree to partner on a regional project of any consequence. The Richmond Braves, owned outright by the big league Atlanta Braves, wound up leaving for Gwinnett County, Georgia, in 2008. The Richmond Flying Squirrels, AA franchise for the San Francisco Giants, moved in, taking the field at the old Diamond in 2010. Then-Mayor Dwight C. Jones promised the new team a new ballpark was just around the corner.

It wasn’t. There were debates over location, particularly the resistance to paving over a historic African burial ground in Shockoe Bottom, competing development teams and a fair amount of political posturing. But the real reason those previous ballpark proposals failed was something more basic: No one could figure out how to pay for it.

The Braves were immensely popular, the Squirrels even more so, but the stadium proposals didn’t suffer from a lack of support for the home team. When The Diamond renovation had regional support, the financial might of three jurisdictions made the deal possible. Unlike the counties, the city has long suffered from a lack of financial know-how thanks to its political structure and persistent administrative turnover. Going it alone made it that much harder.

City Hall has also never come clean about the cost. The latest version, now bundling a new $80 million to $100 million ballpark as part of a $2.4 billion mixed-used development along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, is essentially a carbon copy of those earlier efforts, which all promised a new stadium could be built without costing taxpayers. Sports stadiums are economic money pits, so the idea is to wrap actual moneymaking development around a new ballpark or arena, and then create a special tax district wherein all those revenues — retail receipts, real estate and business taxes, etc. — are redirected to a community development authority, or the city government itself, which issues bonds for the project and uses the development revenue to pay off the debt. The pitch? Since it’s all “new” development generating “new” tax revenues, the ballpark project essentially pays for itself.

But that’s a fallacy, especially when the new development is taking place on one of the city’s most valuable properties. There’s a reason developers from across the country participated in the request for proposal for The Diamond District: It’s located next to two interstates, surrounded by high-growth residential areas in Scott’s Addition, the Museum District and North Side, in a city experiencing a population surge.

The winning developer, RVA Diamond Partners, led by Richmond’s Thalhimer Realty Partners, is planning a massive residential, office and retail development on the 67 acres, which would be built out over the next 15 years. Without the ballpark, the development would generate millions in tax revenue for the city. It ultimately would generate new revenues even accounting for the debt service on a new ballpark, but the need to build a stadium in the first phase, by 2025 per Major League Baseball’s facility requirements, creates a significant balance sheet problem.

“It’s an incredibly difficult math problem to solve for, particularly knowing the headwinds we have in the economy,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told The Times-Dispatch Editorial Board on Tuesday. Inflation has spiked interest rates dramatically since the city issued its request for development proposals in December 2021. Lincoln Saunders, the city’s chief administrative officer, says interest rates have climbed from 0.25% in 2021 to roughly 4.75% today, making for some “tough math.”

Saunders and Stoney declined to elaborate, promising details are forthcoming. But here’s the gist: Floating bonds through a community development authority for an $80 million ballpark (not including lawyer fees and issuance expenses, which can easily tack on an additional $10 million) would fetch about 5% interest in the current market. A 20-year bond issue would likely require annual debt payments of $6.75 million (at 150% coverage, typically the minimum required by CDA bondholders). A 30-year bond issue would cost $8.25 million a year. Considering the ballpark is needed in the first phase, with most of the revenue-producing development coming later, it’s unclear where that money will come from. Tricky math, indeed.

Despite much-improved planning — over the years, the city took ownership of The Diamond property and cobbled together surrounding parcels to create what is arguably the city’s best remaining undeveloped 67-acre site — financing the ballpark isn’t getting any easier.

This is why the city should reconsider a regional approach. There’s a reason the two counties were willing to share the expense of renovating The Diamond in 2003. It’s clearly a regional amenity. Since the Squirrels came to town, fans from Chesterfield and Henrico have accounted for roughly 60% of ticket sales, according to Todd “Parney” Parnell, the team’s vice president and chief operating officer. The numbers are an estimate, he told The Times-Dispatch on Friday, but early ticket tracking this year shows a similar breakdown: 31% are Henrico residents, 21% are from Chesterfield and 20% are from the city.

It stands to reason Richmond has bought itself a temporary reprieve from the 2025 deadline by agreeing earlier this year to make $3.5 million in short-term renovations to The Diamond. It’s difficult to see how Major League Baseball wouldn’t agree to push back the deadline for a new stadium to 2026, especially if the city’s regional partners — especially Chesterfield and Henrico — express willingness to participate in a regional financing plan. The Squirrels aren’t just immensely popular in metro Richmond; the team has ranked either first or second in annual attendance in the Eastern League since moving to North Side in 2010. Richmond is a fantastic baseball market, even in a 38-year-old ballpark.