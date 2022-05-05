Owen Ferguson column: The often unknown facilitators of democracy

Whether on the front lines or behind the scenes, public service professionals are everywhere, working to improve our lives and democracy as a whole. From public school teachers to nonprofit directors to conservationists, these people apply policy and tackle some of the biggest challenges our society faces.

Much of the spotlight often is on elected officials: the people who craft the policies that guide our nation at home and abroad. But what about the people who make these policies work? Shouldn’t they be held in high regard?

It is easy to assign blame when things go wrong. But when things go right, administrators and their actions are overlooked. People might believe crafting a policy is harder than putting it to work. The hidden truth is public service professionals often are given demands or requirements, with little to no extra resources, in the form of unfunded mandates.

This requires administrators to think creatively, fairly and quickly on how to make things happen. Coupled with this fact are sometimes unrealistic or unknowledgable critics, which can create a void filled with misunderstanding and distrust.

The solution is to better understand public service professionals. Some people might think they work to serve the public for money or power. In reality, their motivators include compassion, empathy, and a desire to serve the public interest.

Working for the public good can look like many different things. Some positions can mentally take a toll on people. Seeing citizens in distress and experiencing hard times is not for the faint of heart. But public administrators and servants feel it is their moral duty to work with and for these people: the unheard, the marginalized, the so-called castaways.

Public servants not only deal with mentally and physically challenging situations but they bring people and communities together through their work. Community engagement is crucial to ensuring equitable action and this is ever so important in an increasingly diverse society.

Whether it's righting the wrongs of the past, or ensuring future generations fair and just treatment, public service professionals possess a moral obligation to the citizens of this country. Their role as a voice for the people is what keeps this country running and supports democracy as we know it.

This is why we must care for and appreciate public service professionals. Without their efforts, our society would be full of unjust treatment and discrimination on many levels. They are true facilitators of democracy, working as street-level bureaucrats who carry the weight of high expectations, public criticism and being seers of troubling situations on a daily basis.

During Public Service Recognition Week (May 1-7), we should not only thank these professionals but think of their work. Think of their sacrifices for the betterment of our communities. Think about a government without democratic values ruling over our lives, wreaking havoc and marginalizing our people. Our government has not always seen good times, but the work of its professionals is leading to a better and just society for all of us to enjoy and thrive in.