Owen Lanier column: Saving land that showcases the commonwealth's revolutionary past

In a matter of minutes, Virginia patriots changed the course of American history — and very well the fate of our liberties — on Dec. 9, 245 years ago. The Battle of Great Bridge defined Virginia’s role in the American Revolution, and now the American Battlefield Trust is working to preserve land on which it was fought.
In the summer of 1775, Lord Dunmore — formally known as John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore — fled Virginia’s colonial capital in Williamsburg, fearing a patriot uprising. This fear was not unfounded as several companies of Virginia militia already had been formed and called up for service. But don’t be fooled — Dunmore’s actions in no way were a concession of power; he went to work gathering forces to enforce King George III’s dominion over the colony.
Lord Dunmore was somewhat of a revolutionary himself. In November 1775, “Lord Dunmore’s Proclamation” called for slaves to rebel and fight for the crown, promising them their freedom in return (provided a British victory, of course). These men formed Dunmore’s “Ethiopian Regiment.” Additionally, the proclamation strengthened fears of a slave uprising in the South.
It disrupted Virginia’s economy and also pulled colonists — who never had planned to take up arms against royal authority — to the patriot cause. While Williamsburg was left in the hands of the patriots, Dunmore set about concentrating a force in Norfolk, which swelled with runaway slaves and loyalist militias.
One of the only bridges from Norfolk to Williamsburg was at the aptly named village of Great Bridge. Lord Dunmore, eager to maintain an advantageous position, ordered his soldiers to build a fort on the Norfolk side of the Elizabeth River.
Called Fort Murray, the structure housed approximately 100 men to defend the critical bridge. Meanwhile, patriot forces, ordered by the Virginia Assembly, sought to confront Dunmore.
Mid-to-late November witnessed a thwarted patriot ambush at Kemp’s Landing and Dunmore’s taking of Norfolk. Responding to rumors that Dunmore planned to advance on Suffolk, a patriot detachment was sent to engage and arrived in Great Bridge by Nov. 28. By Dec. 7, reinforcements brought the number of patriots close to 900. Opposite, Dunmore’s forces, composed of the Ethiopian Regiment and loyalist soldiers, stood closer to 400.
The clock ticked. It seemed like neither side wanted to make the first big move. That all changed on the morning of Dec. 9, 1775.
Determined to break his enemy’s defenses, Dunmore ordered Fort Murray’s artillery to begin bombarding the patriot works, followed by an attack of British grenadiers. Upon attack, the alarm was raised by patriot sentries on the bridge. One of these sentries was William Flora, a free Black man from Portsmouth who became regarded as a hero of the battle.
As the last patriot sentry to leave the bridge, Flora slowed the advance of British soldiers and gave patriot militiamen time to man their defenses. The patriots held their fire until the grenadiers were within 50 yards, a move that wiped out half of their attackers and melted the British assault like snow on a summer day. While the British lost more than 100 men, the patriots suffered one wounded thumb. The victory eventually led to Dunmore’s Virginia departure in 1776.
The past provides us with valuable lessons and the American Battlefield Trust knows that. It’s part of what motivates the organization to save battlefield land across the nation — it has helped to save more than 53,000 acres to date.
Now they’re working in my “backyard” to expand preservation at the Great Bridge Battlefield. The focus: a one-acre tract, threatened by development, that sits adjacent to a newly opened battlefield visitor center, owned by the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation.
Working with the foundation, the trust plans to acquire this land and incorporate it into the already existing battlefield. Thanks to grants from the American Battlefield Protection Program, the Virginia Battlefield Sites Preservation Fund — only the second time it has been used to save a Revolutionary War site — and the city of Chesapeake, those who donate to the trust’s fundraising campaign will have their contributions matched by a factor of 80.
My fellow Virginians, there is no better time than the present to join the American Battlefield Trust and help save land that truly showcases the commonwealth’s revolutionary past.
Owen Lanier is a senior at Gloucester High School and a recent member of the American Battlefield Trust’s Youth Leadership Team. He lives near the historic courthouse in Gloucester, and works part time as a historical interpreter at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Contact him at: youthleadershipteam@battlefields.org