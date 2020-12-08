Owen Lanier column: Saving land that showcases the commonwealth's revolutionary past

In a matter of minutes, Virginia patriots changed the course of American history — and very well the fate of our liberties — on Dec. 9, 245 years ago. The Battle of Great Bridge defined Virginia’s role in the American Revolution, and now the American Battlefield Trust is working to preserve land on which it was fought.

In the summer of 1775, Lord Dunmore — formally known as John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore — fled Virginia’s colonial capital in Williamsburg, fearing a patriot uprising. This fear was not unfounded as several companies of Virginia militia already had been formed and called up for service. But don’t be fooled — Dunmore’s actions in no way were a concession of power; he went to work gathering forces to enforce King George III’s dominion over the colony.

Lord Dunmore was somewhat of a revolutionary himself. In November 1775, “Lord Dunmore’s Proclamation” called for slaves to rebel and fight for the crown, promising them their freedom in return (provided a British victory, of course). These men formed Dunmore’s “Ethiopian Regiment.” Additionally, the proclamation strengthened fears of a slave uprising in the South.