Paige Clay and Nicole Riley column: Workplace harassment legislation deserves thoughtful consideration to get it right

Certainly, as the legislation wound its way through the process, some improvements were made to help bring it more in line with well-settled federal law — but the changes from existing protections remained significant. Often, a bill this impactful is the topic of months of discussion prior to the legislative session with all of the parties at the table. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in this case.

The circumstances of this past legislative session were challenging for everyone involved. It was a short session, lasting only 46 days. House of Delegates members met through Zoom and were not meeting in person with groups impacted by legislation. While Virginia Senate members met together for committees and their floor sessions, they also were not meeting in person with outside groups or individuals. It was hard for interested parties to meet to discuss legislation and resolve differences.

In the end, the General Assembly elected to wait on this legislation to allow for further thought, consideration and dialogue around these critical issues. Hopefully, this will provide the needed time for all stakeholders to determine, together and in good faith, whether additional state-level provisions are needed to supplement or supplant current federal and state protections and, if so, what those provisions should be. Virginians deserve nothing less.