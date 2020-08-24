Paige Perriello column: The eviction crisis is a public health crisis

As one public health crisis globally unfolds, another is brewing in Virginia: a coming wave of mass homelessness. Currently, nearly 40% of Virginia households can’t afford their rent. That means some 384,000 families in the commonwealth face the risk of eviction. Over the next four months alone, Virginia courts are likely to hear 259,000 new eviction cases.
As a practicing pediatrician, I see and hear everyday how essential housing is to my patients’ good health. Even in the absence of a pandemic, children experiencing homelessness are significantly more likely to experience mental health challenges, toxic stress, food insecurity, slower cognitive development and lower educational attainment than their housed peers. Under normal circumstances, I worry about my patients’ housing status. The COVID-19 pandemic has made my concerns all the more acute.
Since COVID-19 appeared in the United States, my colleagues and I have cautioned patients to stay at home, to shelter in place and to observe physical distancing guidelines. But how can we ask our patients to heed our advice when they have no place to go? When they might be among the unlucky 40% who could be out on the streets in the coming months?
The staggering number of families facing eviction should surprise no one. The pandemic has left many Virginians without a job, without child care and without a safety net. Despite high unemployment numbers, supplemental federal unemployment benefits expired weeks ago. The federal eviction moratorium, which prohibited landlords with federally backed mortgages from evicting tenants for failure to pay rent, also has ended. Virginia’s own eviction moratorium ended in late June. And while the Virginia Supreme Court entered an order attempting to curtail sheriffs from forcing tenants out of their homes, the order does not prohibit the filing of new eviction cases nor judges from issuing final judgments against tenants for their failure to pay rent. The order leaves too many families in the eviction pipeline, living with the unimaginable stress of not knowing when they will lose their home.
But widespread displacement is not inevitable. Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly must enact a comprehensive eviction moratorium to protect Virginians and properly fund rent relief.
The truth is, nobody is safe from a deadly virus without secure housing. Nobody can expect long-term good health without secure housing. The pandemic not only threatens to exacerbate poor health outcomes associated with childhood homelessness, but also exposes kids and families to the compounding danger of contracting COVID-19 in a shelter or other congregate housing. Furthermore, the threat of eviction during a deadly pandemic will make it all but impossible for families and kids to focus on learning and complete schoolwork remotely while their schools remain closed.
These risks are not meted out equally. Housing insecurity disproportionately affects communities of color due to, among other forces of systemic racism, the legacy of Jim Crow segregation, racial housing covenants and redlining. Thus, Black and Latino children’s health will be more imperiled than that of their white peers.
As a doctor himself, Northam surely understands what is at stake. He also must understand the importance of preventative treatment.
So we have diagnosed the problem, but despite all symptoms and warning signs, we have failed to provide an adequate remedy. Here’s my prescription: Northam and the General Assembly must pass an eviction moratorium coupled with robust, easily accessible rent relief. Without a statewide ban on evictions, Virginians will be subject to individual court districts asymmetrically enforcing an eviction stoppage, resulting in an unfair patchwork of rules across the commonwealth.
A statewide moratorium on evictions and a fully funded rent relief program are essential measures in protecting the health of my patients and every Virginian. Without them, Virginia will see its homeless population multiply, its infection rates rise and its hospital systems buckle under overwhelming demand. Virginia politicians have an opportunity to prevent the outbreak of an unprecedented housing crisis and the adverse health consequences it will foist upon a generation of children; I urge them to pay attention to the statistics and science, and to boldly respond.
Dr. Paige Perriello is a general pediatrician at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville. She is focused on health inequities, as well as mitigating the impact of childhood trauma. She also serves on the board of the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Contact her at: pperriello@charlottesvillepeds.com