Patricia Smith column: End the blame game, chart a new way forward for our schools

We’ve all seen the stories blaming schools and teachers for just about everything. Even our own Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set up a tip line for parents and students to report teachers and schools who don’t adhere to his executive orders.
Being a teacher today is challenging on many levels. The coronavirus has made everything harder. I will tell you — I hate teaching in a mask. There are physical inconveniences: I get hot, my glasses are perpetually foggy, physical exertion is more difficult (how do those nurses do it?). I drink less water than I should. And then there are the communication problems: It’s harder to understand the kids when they’re wearing masks, and they struggle to understand us, too.
And yet, I’m happy to comply. We put up with far worse — for instance, active shooter drills. Where are all of the op-eds and executive orders and angry Facebook posts about that? Aren’t active shooter drills — those awful minutes spent in dark, eerie silence, huddled and hidden behind locked doors — damaging to our mental health?
I wish that instead of lamenting the loss of whatever we feel nostalgic for, we demanded a new way to do school. I could buy into that.
Why aren’t we insisting on the end of standardized testing? Instead of taking schools (and by extension, those of us who work in them) to task, why aren’t we asking ourselves: How did we let things get this way? How is it OK that school sometimes is a kid’s only safe haven or the only place they can get a meal? Why have many of us accepted that school shooter drills and metal detectors and police on staff are a given?
We say we value children and families. But in a pandemic, when our societal shortcomings become glaringly obvious — the lack of affordable child care or paid time off for parents, or rent subsidies or a livable minimum wage — suddenly everything becomes the fault of schools. Suddenly closing schools becomes the No. 1 reason behind the mental health crisis facing our kids.
In-person learning is best, I agree. But isn’t it also ironic that while many parents clamor for in-person school, many of those same parents want greater control over what their kids are being taught? Some parents seem to suggest they know more about educating their kids than the very schools they are wanting to keep open and the professional educators who teach in them.
School is important, but be sure you don’t talk about race or racism. Don’t read books like Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Beloved”. Don’t do anything to make school a safer place for queer or trans kids, either.
In spite of it all, there is a lot of good happening in schools right now. As an alumni interviewer for Wesleyan University, I have been awed by my interviewees. They are passionate young people who have thrived and are thriving in all kinds of schools across the country — large and urban, small and suburban, public and private. This is in spite of virtual learning and continued COVID restrictions.
And my own students inspire me, too. Even on Zoom, they have participated in intellectually vibrant discussions and supportive, creative classroom communities. It wasn’t all a wash.
Instead of blaming teachers, can we collectively pose these questions: What is the purpose of school? And what is the job of a teacher?
For 36 years, my job as a teacher has been to help students figure out who they are and become their true selves. These days, I happen to do that by teaching high school juniors to look closely at literature; to consider deeply what they read; to figure out what they think and why; and to learn how to express in writing those opinions and thoughts. And I teach writers of all ages to tell the stories most important to them.
If we want to re-imagine what school can look like, I’m in and eager for the discussion. The blame game has gone on long enough. Let’s fire up our imaginations instead and see what might emerge. Let’s bring our best collaborative spirits to the table. How might we re-imagine our communities and our schools?
Patricia Smith is a member of the Virginia Governor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, serving on the education committee. She is a teacher at the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg and author of the novel “The Year of Needy Girls.” Follow her on Twitter: @pattysmith711