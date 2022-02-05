Patricia Smith column: End the blame game, chart a new way forward for our schools

In spite of it all, there is a lot of good happening in schools right now. As an alumni interviewer for Wesleyan University, I have been awed by my interviewees. They are passionate young people who have thrived and are thriving in all kinds of schools across the country — large and urban, small and suburban, public and private. This is in spite of virtual learning and continued COVID restrictions.

And my own students inspire me, too. Even on Zoom, they have participated in intellectually vibrant discussions and supportive, creative classroom communities. It wasn’t all a wash.

Instead of blaming teachers, can we collectively pose these questions: What is the purpose of school? And what is the job of a teacher?

For 36 years, my job as a teacher has been to help students figure out who they are and become their true selves. These days, I happen to do that by teaching high school juniors to look closely at literature; to consider deeply what they read; to figure out what they think and why; and to learn how to express in writing those opinions and thoughts. And I teach writers of all ages to tell the stories most important to them.

If we want to re-imagine what school can look like, I’m in and eager for the discussion. The blame game has gone on long enough. Let’s fire up our imaginations instead and see what might emerge. Let’s bring our best collaborative spirits to the table. How might we re-imagine our communities and our schools?