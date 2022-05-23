Patrick Hope column: Strengthening Virginia's behavioral health system

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Many had hoped 2021 would be a turning point — COVID-19 would be in our rear view and we’d be on a path back to normal. While heading in the right direction, COVID may be with us for the foreseeable future.

This difficult time also offers startling reminders of the crisis in Virginia’s behavioral health system.

Beset by pandemic-exacerbated staffing shortages, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) last summer halted admissions at several state-run adult psychiatric hospitals already struggling to accommodate demand for inpatient care. Beds at the only state-run child and adolescent psychiatric hospital also were reduced due to workforce issues.

This happened as more Americans than ever say they struggle with mental wellness; and as demand for hospital-based behavioral health and substance abuse services in Virginia increased during the pandemic, while use of other health care services declined.

In 2021, Virginia overdose deaths surpassed similar fatality numbers from the year before and are up an astonishing 63% since 2019, according to DBHDS.

Taken together, these somber statistics are a wake-up call about the urgent need to strengthen all aspects of our behavioral health system. Doing so requires us to focus on bringing together all stakeholders — patients, families, public- and private-sector providers, and advocates — involved in the system.

Thankfully, we have a generational opportunity and the resources available to do that.

A healthy state budget surplus positions the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to make an historic investment in behavioral health to support our fellow Virginians — an investment that not only deals with the current crisis in the short term but also includes prevention in the long term.

Today, the system’s shortcomings routinely spill into our communities in ways that can jeopardize public safety and access to needed services. The closure of state hospital admissions on July 9, 2021, instantaneously took 250 psychiatric beds offline, causing these devastating domino effects:

Increased hospital emergency department boarding took place across the commonwealth, leaving many patients stuck occupying an emergency bed for an extended period because no transfer was available. That reduces hospital emergency beds available for other patients. An analysis of hospital emergency department visits from October 2019 to September 2020 shows 71% of visits involved patients with a behavioral health diagnosis.

Law enforcement personnel were forced to make decisions about maintaining custody of patients in emergency department for days while waiting for a bed, which pulls them away from duty in their communities.

Community Services Boards’ resources were stretched thin, with staff members having to dedicate additional time beyond the customary eight-hour period for bed searches.

Patients under a temporary detention order ultimately were being discharged from emergency departments because inpatient beds were at full capacity, and state hospitals aren’t accepting admissions even at pre-July-2021 levels.

This is a not a faraway problem. It’s in our face in every single community in Virginia. It doesn’t have to be this way.

The commonwealth has blueprints for behavioral health reform in Project BRAVO (Behavioral Health Redesign for Access, Values and Outcomes) and STEP-VA (System Transformation Excellence and Performance). These programs require support only the General Assembly can provide through budget funding.

We also must confront workforce issues facing public and private hospitals because new programs and models of care cannot operate without adequate professional clinical support.

This requires a comprehensive health care workforce plan so providers don’t poach employees from each other, as now is occurring across the U.S. due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

It also means honestly evaluating whether the commonwealth and commercial insurers offer adequate behavioral health reimbursements so providers can pay competitive wages and sustainably offer quality services.

Our private sector hospital partners currently handle 90% of state inpatient psychiatric admissions for people voluntarily seeking care and those who are involuntarily committed. State hospitals handle about 10% of the total involuntary population.

While inpatient providers are committed to meeting the demand for behavioral health services, we also know a comprehensive system must include commitments to outpatient and supportive services like access to a community mental health workforce and permanent supportive housing to meet the needs of the whole person. We need to invest in the things that we know work to prevent someone from going into crisis in the first place.

The opportunity to collaboratively achieve meaningful bipartisan reform is at hand. Let’s seize it to make Virginia’s behavioral health system a model for the nation. If we miss this opportunity, we have no one to blame but ourselves.