Patrick Hynes column: Pay-for-play fly-fishing can play an important role

For participants in such a meditative sport, fly fishers can be a heated bunch, and perhaps no topic stirs the pot more than public access to fishing waters. The debate essentially boils down to whether the public can fish in waters that flow through private lands, and anglers mostly take the position that these waters should be fishable.

But public access advocates have taken a litigious approach to the issue that has vilified landowners and discouraged environmental stewardship on private property. Instead, we should look at private waters as excellent opportunities for entrepreneurial conservation.

Water access primarily is under state discretion, but anglers generally are on the side of expanding access. As an avid angler, I am all for maintaining public access, but these lawsuits too often are about small, inconsequential stretches of water that, frankly, aren’t worth years of litigation. Property owners often are misconstrued as greedy rich people, but small-scale farmers and fish habitats usually end up being victims of these legal battles.

Take the case of the Mitchell Slough in Montana. The 16-mile-long fork of the popular Bitterroot River originally was an irrigation ditch constructed by 19th-century settlers. In the 1980s, rock star Huey Lewis and businessperson Ken Siebel moved to properties through which the ditch flowed, and with the permission of the couple dozen farmers who lived along the ditch, they poured millions into transforming it into a thriving trout stream, which became a crucial spawning ground for Bitterroot River trout.

The ditch always had been private, so it continued to be — until public access groups challenged that it should be public under Montana’s liberal public access laws. After two court rulings in favor of the landowners, those eventually were overturned by Montana’s Supreme Court and the slough became public in 2008. Once that happened, the landowners lost the right to maintain the waterway for the trout habitat and it has reverted back to “like 10 percent of the fishery it used to be,” according to Lewis.

In the end, the state punished private conservation efforts by seizing the habitat property owners created. And for two decades of litigation, the public was rewarded with 19 miles of side channel, in a state with thousands of miles of trout-rich waters.

Then, after taking control, the state couldn’t keep up so the habitat was destroyed. What kind of message is the state sending when it punishes property owners for being good stewards of their environment?

In a country that is 60% private property, we should be incentivizing good stewardship rather than punishing it. The confrontational approach of public access groups to take property owners to court has just led to more distrust and more “No Trespassing” signs. It also has led to more confusion about public access laws, and the rulings often are inconsistent and politically motivated.

My home state of Virginia might be the most restrictive one when it comes to water rights. This primarily is because the commonwealth recognizes certain landowners have a claim to river bottoms, based on historical grants from Great Britain’s King George II.

Opponents assert these property rights are invalid because they were established centuries before the United States’ founding. But I don’t think the Founding Fathers had it in mind for states to invalidate property rights because they are old.

An 18-mile stretch of the Jackson River in the western part of Virginia is ground zero for this battle. Most of it is privately owned, but I’ve fished this stretch many times, except for about a quarter-mile stretch owned by a notoriously tough landowner. Visitors simply lift their rods out of the water for a few minutes out of respect for his rights, and then continue fishing.

But there are other options, including private waters like Rose River Farm and Escatawba Farms, and clubs like Sachem’s Pass. These family-run farms allow a specific number of people to fish on their property for around $100 per day.

The fishing is excellent because the owners have effectively managed the habitat to maximize survival for stocked fish.In contrast, most fish stocked in public waters don’t survive more than a week because of intense pressure from a deep-rooted culture of spin-cast fishers, following stocking trucks and catching them all.

In all of my years of fishing, I’ve never run into problems with landowners. Instead of picking drawn-out legal fights over public access, anglers should focus their efforts on encouraging good stewardship. Respect and collaboration not only ease tensions, but they also set markets in motion to incentivize the conservation of public and private lands.