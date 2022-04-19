Patrick McCloud column: Rent relief is plentiful, but landlords and tenants should plan for the future

Benjamin Franklin quipped in 1736, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Franklin was warning his neighbors about the need for fire prevention in colonial Philadelphia, but for today’s landlords and renters in Virginia recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, his words could make a big difference vis-a-vis housing stability.

In the summer of 2020, Virginia’s Rent Relief Program launched, throwing a vital lifeline to families across the commonwealth struggling with the impacts of COVID-19. To date, more than 100,000 households have received more than $600 million in total assistance through the program. The RRP is administered by Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development, and it runs entirely on funds from the U.S. Treasury.

Virginia’s rental housing providers currently apply to the RRP prior to an eviction filing on behalf of their residents (if they cooperate). Millions of federal dollars remain available to help protect qualifying households from eviction altogether.

Judging by past RRP spend rates, relief likely will be available at least through July 1, 2022. Behind that rosy short-term forecast, however, looms a more serious long-term reality: The RRP is not going to be around forever.

From its membership of more than 325 property management companies, the Virginia Apartment Management Association knows firsthand how impactful the RRP has been for the welfare of our residents. Those who qualify and cooperate can access up to 18 total months of rent paid by the program.

But a day is coming, likely in 2022, when the RRP will cease to exist. On that day, households that have had their rents paid by the program will again find themselves personally responsible for paying rent.

Housing is one of the greatest monthly costs any family faces, taking up 30% of net income even in a healthy personal budget. With rental housing in our area facing historic lows in vacancy, and a pre-existing shortage of multifamily housing that only has worsened in the pandemic, many families must devote even higher proportions to their housing. This means the time for renters and landlords to start preparing for a post-RRP world is now.

If your household qualifies and still is facing financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, take a moment to look into the RRP. If you already are a tenant receiving assistance, or you’re a landlord providing housing to a resident receiving assistance, collaborate on a plan to return to normal operation of the lease.

Or, make arrangements so the impact of the RRP’s eventual shutdown is as minimal as possible. That could mean working on payment plans, mapping out a financial runway based on how much RRP funding you still qualify for, or arranging to downsize at the end-of-lease phase. The key is proactive communication between landlords and tenants to avoid a "cliff effect" when the RRP is no more.

Eviction is a costly, acrimonious and time-consuming process that housing providers turn to as a last resort. However, it sometimes does become necessary so other renters do not incur the expense of those who are unable to meet their financial obligations under a lease.

When eviction filing restrictions expire on July 1, households that are unable to afford leases and households that fail to cooperate with RRP applications will be at greater risk of an eviction. Eviction rates undoubtedly will go up somewhat compared to 2020 and 2021, when they were artificially depressed by state and federal eviction moratoriums.

Throughout the pandemic, rental housing providers have worked hard to keep people in their homes and have been experiencing historic lows in vacancy. We simply have fewer empty units to rent to people looking for an apartment.

That scarcity, driven first by eviction moratoriums and then by the availability of rent relief, has led to inflation in the rental housing market. This will remain until the market becomes more dynamic and more units become available, either through move-outs or by bringing new supply online to meet the demand.

Though relief remains available today, tomorrow is fast approaching. Virginia’s landlords and tenants both deserve the opportunity to apply an ounce of prevention on housing stability before a pound of cure becomes necessary.