Paulettra James column: Why lawmakers should visit a prison

Virginia lawmakers spend hundreds of hours each year debating legislation that will affect the lives of thousands of people across the commonwealth — including 30,000 who are incarcerated within the Department of Corrections. But many of them never have set foot inside of a prison, and many others never have even talked to an incarcerated person.

How can you decide the fate of people’s lives without taking the time to speak with and understand them? Yet many of those same lawmakers can be quick to judge and pass legislation that often harms those who are incarcerated. A recent example is the state legislature’s reversal of a program that would have brought thousands of people in prison home earlier because they completed rehabilitative programs.

There are so many reasons why policymakers should visit a prison. Fiduciary responsibility is one: Is our billion-dollar prison budget being spent wisely?

Public safety is another reason to visit. Are our prisons holding people who are a danger to others? Many people in prison are too old and sick to be a real safety risk, or so rehabilitated that they could be productive taxpayers in our communities.

Of course, people need to be held accountable when they break the law. But there is a point when enough is enough.

Civil rights and worker safety are other reasons to visit prisons. Are incarcerated people living with dignity in humane conditions, or being neglected or abused? Do correctional officers and staff members have the resources they need to stay safe on the job?

As the wife of a man serving a very long prison sentence, I want my lawmakers to visit prisons and see how hard prison can be on families. They should experience what it’s like for families like mine to drive hundreds of miles and pay huge gas bills so we can keep marriages alive and family ties strong. Those family connections have been proven to reduce recidivism and give our loved ones a better chance at success after prison.

If lawmakers visited prisons and spoke with people like my husband, Jerry, they could judge for themselves whether we are giving people second chances or just throwing them away. Our state and local jails and prisons are filled with individuals who have worked hard to earn a second chance.

Men and women in prisons are teaching themselves skills and getting trades. They are taking courses to gain their GED and college degrees. There are thousands of families like mine who want lawmakers to meet their loved ones and see that many of them are ready to come home.

Virginia officials have said to the media that they believe in “second chances”. Do they truly mean what they say?

The definition of second chances is: You believe people can earn another chance to be productive citizens in society. Second chances implies that policymakers and society are willing to forgive people who have outgrown the mistakes and bad choices of their past. Legislators will be able to see the changes if they take the time to visit with them in prison.

People change over time. Locking them up past the point of necessity makes no one safer and harms families. But lawmakers can’t know this if they don’t go and see prisons — and the people in them — for themselves.