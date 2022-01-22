Peggy Sanner column: Supporting farmers calls for solid cost-sharing programs

Finally, Virginia has less than four years to meet its commitments to reduce pollution under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint — the federal-state program to implement all measures needed to restore the bay by 2025. Virginia simply cannot meet its commitments without dramatically accelerating investments in agricultural conservation practices.

Farmers face major challenges to profitably produce food for our dinner plates. Many could not take on these game-changing conservation projects without state support through cost-share programs and technical assistance. So whenever funds become available, farmers recognize the value and sign up until the money runs out.

Still, Virginia’s investments in agriculture have fallen short year after year. Despite bipartisan support for this program, investment levels have never even approached the level of need.

Everyone has a part to play in reducing pollution to waterways, from cities and suburbs, to sewage treatment plants, to businesses and homeowners. Because agriculture is by far the largest industry in Virginia, farmers have been one of the most important partners in restoring our rivers and streams. They deserve sufficient support in their efforts.