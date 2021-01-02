Peggy Sanner column: Trees are improving communities. Virginia legislators can help.

Have you ever noticed a blooming dogwood in the spring? Relaxed in the shade of a spreading oak on a hot day? Stayed dry under the canopy of a leafy tree during an unexpected downpour? Day in and day out, trees quietly lend a hand in our communities without us giving it much thought.

The list of benefits tree canopies provide is vast — mitigating local flooding, filtering air pollution, reducing polluted runoff, cooling areas prone to extreme heat, creating homes for wildlife, taking carbon out of the atmosphere and more.

Trees are a simple and effective tool to make Virginia neighborhoods more livable while providing a cost-effective option to address environmental concerns. In the upcoming General Assembly session, Virginia legislators should help cities and counties expand those efforts.

Trees stick around for decades, often thriving with occasional care. As they grow, they pay bigger and bigger dividends. Trees even serve as a symbol of hope for the future.

Richmond Tree Committee member Daniel Klein organized a giveaway of 12,000 native redbud tree seedlings in Richmond this fall. At dozens of pickup sites around the city, people would walk by, see a sign for free trees and smile.