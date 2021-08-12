Peggy Sanner column: Virginia's next governor should commit to clean water and the good life

This becomes even more important considering how addressing climate change and reducing pollution to waterways are inextricably linked. Many practices that reduce pollution also increase resiliency to climate change, while increasingly extreme weather makes it harder to restore our waters.

For years, Virginia has followed the course charted by the blueprint — a 2010 partnership among the bay states and the federal government, dedicated to reducing pollution to the Chesapeake Bay, and its rivers and streams. Virginia and its blueprint partners agreed to put the practices in place needed to meet pollution reduction targets by 2025, the same year the next governor’s term ends. This approach has broad bipartisan appeal — 94% of likely Virginia voters supported the blueprint in a survey.

Virginia has developed effective measures to meet blueprint targets, and work is well underway. Farmers are installing fences to protect streams from cattle waste and planting trees, homeowners are increasing resilience to storms by adding living shorelines, cities are expanding tree canopies and adopting other green measures to manage polluted runoff, and wastewater treatment plants are continuing to make progress in reducing pollution to rivers.