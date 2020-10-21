Penn Miller: The last days of the Lee monument

Some see vandalism and desecration, others see art. The dramatic tagging of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue might be giving some people distress, but it is giving me joy in the finest traditions of graffiti art.

Art that easily is accessible to the public, placed there outside the boundaries of the law, and ephemeral. It is an expression and celebration of people, making Lee Circle a more egalitarian shrine than an oligarchic one.

From the ancient graffito at Kom Ombo Temple in Egypt to the Banksy in the London Underground, like all graffiti art, the Lee monument tagging is screaming out, “I exist.” And for so long the Black people of Richmond were denied making this declaration.

If art’s job is to invoke emotion, the street art on the Lee monument does it with gusto. The powers-that-be refused to provide context for monuments commemorating generals and politicians of a repressive regime, so the people took the initiative and did it themselves.

Lee Circle has been transformed into an exciting place of change. Monument Avenue came alive this summer. It now is a place to assemble, reflect, mourn and rejoice. A place of young passions and old spirits. And the people have come.