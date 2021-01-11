Peter Berns column: Why people with intellectual disability, like Cory Johnson, should not be executed

Johnson had similar struggles socially. He never learned how to interact with others, to read social situations, to communicate effectively or to problem-solve. His peers recounted his limited vocabulary and difficulty following instructions.

He did not learn the range of skills necessary to independently live as an adult. Expert reports based on interviews with peers, family members, teachers and other acquaintances throughout Johnson’s life describe him as “highly gullible and naïve” and lacking the ability to understand the consequences of his actions.

As a child, he frequently was teased and largely was passive; he followed the lead of others and engaged in the activities those around him pursued.

Johnson regularly succumbed to peer pressure to engage in risky behaviors and frequently was victimized and easily was manipulated by family members and peers. His cousin recounted that “Corey would do whatever his ‘friends’ told him to do, even if it could have killed or seriously hurt him.”

Because he often was used and bullied by peers, Johnson often played by himself during his childhood, as other children often would tease him or try to take his possessions away.