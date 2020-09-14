Peter Jackson column: This delay of game penalty is on Trump

So when we don’t have the chance to sing “The Good Old Song” or “Tech Triumph” after touchdowns on Sept. 19, we shouldn’t blame ACC leadership. We should blame our leadership in the White House.

Thankfully, it’s not too late to prevent this one postponement from becoming a cancellation of the season. We have seen sports leagues successfully and safely return to action. The ACC certainly can’t replicate the “bubbles” many sports are using. However, if the ACC can institute the necessary monitoring and testing protocols — with buy-in from its local communities — we might just have the Commonwealth Cup.

The current surreptitious testing method, where schools like Virginia Tech won’t release COVID-19 data for their athletes, won’t do. The ACC needs a clear standard for widespread, accurate, rapid, testing of all student-athletes and personnel — that also must be coupled with a thorough contract tracing program.

Setting up this infrastructure is possible, but it will take time, cooperation and dedication from all those connected to these teams. Until then, it’s not feasible to ensure the safety of the players and those with whom they come into close contact, despite what Trump might say.

As a physician and football fan, I can tell you it’s not an “either/or” between our health and football — we can have both, safely. Wear masks when you are inside or within 6 feet of others. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid groups, especially indoors, and if you decide to go to a restaurant or see friends, do it outside and maintain 6 feet of distance. With all of these steps and more responsible leadership, it won’t be long before we can celebrate Virginia football again.