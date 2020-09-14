Peter Jackson column: This delay of game penalty is on Trump

This coming weekend, the Wahoos should have been battling the Hokies at Lane Stadium. But after a spike in cases on Virginia Tech’s campus, the schools were left with no safe way to carry out the much-anticipated rivalry game. As the leaves start to turn, the Commonwealth Cup normally brings our whole state together. At a time of much division, it is particularly sad and disheartening that we — and our national leadership — failed our student athletes by creating a situation in Virginia that was unsafe for football.
First things first, it’s important to make clear: Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia made the right decision to postpone the opener. The trend in COVID-19 cases at Virginia Tech’s campus is worrisome; while the situation is better in Charlottesville, with the intensely physical and proximate game of football, the virus easily could spread between teams and campuses.
But aren’t these young, incredibly fit, student athletes not at a high risk for the virus? Not always.
New data on the relationship between COVID-19 and myocarditis — the inflammation and subsequent weakening of the heart muscle — might be cause for alarm. Although the data is preliminary, it’s possible many young, healthy students who contract the virus might experience permanent heart damage, jeopardizing their long-term health and careers. In the Big Ten, where they have postponed football but not other sports, about 15% of COVID-19-positive athletes had cardiac testing suggesting myocarditis.
A traveling party from Charlottesville to Blacksburg often includes 60 additional individuals — like trainers, coaches and videographers. These team members often are older and might have comorbid conditions that make them at higher risk if they contract COVID-19. What this means is the Virginians who make the Hokies and Cavaliers great on the sidelines might not be able to safely participate this year.
College students also remain vectors for the disease on campus and in the community. Virginia Tech and UVA integrally are connected to Blacksburg and Charlottesville, where numerous high-risk individuals reside — including my parents. While they might not get sick, they can pass on COVID-19 to someone who is more vulnerable.
What makes our situation the most sad — sadder than the outcome of UVA’s loss in the Orange Bowl this past year — is that this could have been prevented if our leaders and residents followed health guidelines.
Let’s remember, President Donald Trump called this disease a “bad flu”or a hoax; it wasn’t. He said it would go away in April. And instead of telling us to wear masks, he told us to drink bleach. Recent reports now show Trump knew how serious the virus was all along. But instead of telling the American people the truth — believing in our ability to collectively rise to the challenge — he downplayed the threat.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, he made it harder for our nurses and doctors to treat the virus by instructing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to manipulate COVID-19 infection data.
So when we don’t have the chance to sing “The Good Old Song” or “Tech Triumph” after touchdowns on Sept. 19, we shouldn’t blame ACC leadership. We should blame our leadership in the White House.
Thankfully, it’s not too late to prevent this one postponement from becoming a cancellation of the season. We have seen sports leagues successfully and safely return to action. The ACC certainly can’t replicate the “bubbles” many sports are using. However, if the ACC can institute the necessary monitoring and testing protocols — with buy-in from its local communities — we might just have the Commonwealth Cup.
The current surreptitious testing method, where schools like Virginia Tech won’t release COVID-19 data for their athletes, won’t do. The ACC needs a clear standard for widespread, accurate, rapid, testing of all student-athletes and personnel — that also must be coupled with a thorough contract tracing program.
Setting up this infrastructure is possible, but it will take time, cooperation and dedication from all those connected to these teams. Until then, it’s not feasible to ensure the safety of the players and those with whom they come into close contact, despite what Trump might say.
As a physician and football fan, I can tell you it’s not an “either/or” between our health and football — we can have both, safely. Wear masks when you are inside or within 6 feet of others. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid groups, especially indoors, and if you decide to go to a restaurant or see friends, do it outside and maintain 6 feet of distance. With all of these steps and more responsible leadership, it won’t be long before we can celebrate Virginia football again.
Peter Jackson is an assistant professor in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University and a NIH-Fogarty Global Health Fellow at Johns Hopkins University. Contact him at: Peter.Jackson@vcuhealth.org