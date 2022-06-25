Phil Shepard column: City's commitment to collective bargaining gives employees hope

Public libraries are crossroads for communities. Your library is the one place where a millionaire and a person who might not know where they are sleeping that night can cross paths and share space. It’s where everyone is welcomed.

Library staff members, like myself, are dedicated to our work. This type of dedication is needed to do the job right. It is the same dedication that all city of Richmond employees across departments give every day to the community they serve.

We need City Council to show us the same dedication by introducing and passing a collective bargaining ordinance. This will allow us the right to negotiate changes we need on the job and improvements in the services we provide.

Myself and my fellow city of Richmond employees want to thank council members for the commitment they made on June 13 to introduce an ordinance by June 27, and for their commitment to employees to have it passed by July 25. Richmond is in dire need of one.

Many people have shared harrowing stories of unsafe working conditions, nearly losing their lives, and being unable to take care of their families because of what they’ve endured on the job. This ordinance finally will give many of Richmond’s employees a chance to actually thrive, not just survive.

I also personally know the power and benefits of collective bargaining. When all city employees have this right, everyone has a seat at the table and a voice in the decisions that impact their lives and their work.

Collective bargaining fosters a partnership that addresses inequities within the workplace, particularly correcting pay, racial and gender inequities that persist in many nonunion spaces. Through collective bargaining, we create effective, guaranteed and just development and compensation for employees who dedicate their lives to public service and build a more just society.

We also can ensure employees are respected on the job, protected with safe working conditions and paid a living wage. You’d be surprised how many full-time staff members in our libraries, with years of experience, are forced to work two or even three jobs simply to take care of themselves and their families.

And it’s not just people in our libraries — across departments, so many members of Richmond’s workforce are struggling to make ends meet. One job — in a safe, reliable, respectful work environment — should be enough to get by in this city.

Slowing down the ordinance process is not an option for city employees because we’ve waited long enough. We have been seeking change for decades.

With collective bargaining, we can stabilize the city's workforce, improve working conditions, and ultimately retain and recruit great staff members. This way, we can improve public services for our Richmond community. There is no time for delay.