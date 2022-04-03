Philip Sparks column: Guaranteeing a fair and accurate census count

The U.S. Census Bureau indicates the 2020 census undercounted more than three times as many Latino people and twice as many Black people as the 2010 census. Meanwhile, a small percentage of the nation’s white and Asian populations were overcounted.

The results are troubling for American democracy. The constitutionally mandated decennial census is the largest peacetime activity undertaken by the federal government. The latest version cost more than $14 billion.

Starting in the spring of 2020, a small army of hundreds of thousands of census takers went door to door. They were following up on a U.S. Postal Service mass mailing to every household, plus tens of millions of e-mailings, to collect census forms from people who had not mailed them back or sent them in via the internet. These activities were supplemented by a national advertising campaign costing hundreds of millions of dollars, and coordinated by community activities across the nation urging people to complete their forms.

The census is used to count every person and place every household in America. Since 1790, when the first census was supervised by Thomas Jefferson in his role as secretary of state, the figures have been used to reapportion the states’ congressional seats according to population, and to redistrict state and local political districts. The population numbers also are used to trigger hundreds of billions of federal dollars each year to the states to fund schools, highways, health services, veterans benefits and many other government programs.

Collecting this confidential data from every person in the country has grown increasingly difficult. I know from experience as a former census taker in the city of Williamsburg and James City County.

My job was preceded by a weeklong training session prior to the April 1970 start date. Census takers were tasked with visiting all nonresponding households in specific tracts to secure a completed census form.

At first, the job seemed easy. We were paid by the completion rate. But as the weeks wore on, the pressure to finalize the local census became harder. Tracking down household addresses and visiting each one numerous times to secure forms became arduous, especially with an end-of-summer deadline. There also were some households that, for privacy reasons, would not cooperate.

My experience was typical for census takers in 1970 and in 2020, except for two important things. First, the pandemic began in 2020, which limited door-to-door contact in some areas and reduced the potential workforce of census takers. The Census Bureau hoped to overcome this challenge by offering for the first time an option to complete the form via the internet.

To an extent, this new innovation worked, except internet access was not equal across the country. Rural areas and communities of color were underserved. Second, the timeline for the 2020 effort was thrown off and delayed.

In addition, the Trump administration announced belatedly it would add a question to the census form, asking if members of each household being counted were U.S. citizens or noncitizens. This potential action set off a large political debate, especially with the nation’s growing Latino community, which claimed the census should count all residents.

An epic legal battle was resolved by the Supreme Court: The form remained the same as it had been for decades — counting all residents, not just citizens. However, the damage to the 2020 census had been done and Latino participation might have declined as a result.

The next census must learn from 2020 or face disaster. The internet and other forms of electronic communication will become the dominant way in which most people will respond to the census. However, the challenge of unequal internet access will have to be addressed.

Conversely, door-to-door census takers will not be as effective in supplementing the internet. Community outreach, which was a hallmark of the 2010 census, should become one again. Paid advertising should become even more targeted to rural areas, communities of color and other hard-to-reach populations. Finally, administrative records for programs such as food stamps, auto licenses and Social Security should be integrated into the census count while assuaging privacy concerns.

The decennial census is embedded in the U.S. Constitution. It’s the centerpiece of American democracy. We must begin planning now to guarantee a fair and accurate count the next time around.